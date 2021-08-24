Solo: “Be vulnerable and honest”

Be vulnerable and honest. I’m a broken record with this point, but poetry is merely a reflection, a recording of experience. It’s an act of connection, a desire to bridge understanding between persons and situations both familiar and unfamiliar. It’s opening your worldview: it’s a hand to hold in the dark. All of this is to say that if I wanted the possibility of an unreliable narrator, I’d turn to fiction.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Solo.

Solo is a storyteller versed in both textual and visual formats. She’s hell-bent on crafting her own salvation: using her art to exhume personal experiences of trauma and spirituality, examining how the two interplay. Think trauma as possession, healing as resurrection.

Once described “as raw as a stab wound”, Solo’s poetry has been published by Synaeresis, Mineral Lit Mag and CP Quarterly, among other journals. Her poem “In Which My Grapefruit Looks Too Much Like Me” was nominated for a Pushcart Prize in 2020, and her debut chapbook, Road Trips To Nowhere, was published by Beliveau Books in the spring of 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

Thank you for having me.

Ironically, I started writing poetry out of spite. When I was in my final year of high school, a few of my friends and I started a creative writing club. We lived in a small town, so no one outside of our circle was particularly interested in attending. It took a substantial amount of effort to find an adult willing to supervise the club, as per school rules: a fresh university graduate TA’ing for one of our English classes ended up taking on the role.

This TA awakened us to the contemporary literary world, exposing us to literary magazines, publishing opportunities and writing exercises. On one occasion, he asked us for a number of randomly generated words, which he wrote on the blackboard. He set a timer for three minutes and instructed us to write a poem based on these words.

I had no idea what I was doing. My knowledge was limited to iambic pentameter and William Carlos Williams’ “The Red Wheelbarrow”. My mind forged a narrative between the words and I simply went with it.

When the timer had run out, I was still writing. The TA asked us to read our poems aloud, and I continued writing through my friends’ recitations. When he finally got to me, I looked down. What I had written wasn’t poetry — it was a short story with line breaks. Of course I didn’t know about prose poetry at this time.

I refused to read it. I’ve always been a perfectionist: I couldn’t stand the idea that I wasn’t able to write in a certain medium. At that moment I vowed to write nothing but poetry for two years. With the exception of school assignments, I kept that promise.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

I just released my debut chapbook Road Trips To Nowhere with Beliveau Books this spring. I had no intention of releasing a book this year, but I was fortunate enough to have Andreas reach out and ask me to write something for him.

Road Trips To Nowhere is a commentary on the cyclical nature of trauma and PTSD. It records my attempts to escape my trauma, both through worldly travels and journeys into the recesses of the mind. As I uncover the connections I have built between love, sex, trauma, isolation and disconnection, I realize that not only am I haunted by my traumatic experiences, but perhaps I am doomed to repeat them.

In terms of upcoming work, I have a list prepared of the next six projects I plan to work on. I’m currently drafting a collection of short stories and a full length poetry collection. That’s all I’m going to say for now though! I don’t talk too much about projects in process until they’re ready to see the light of day.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

At its bones, poetry is a means of processing experiences, be they mundane or traumatic. It’s an unorthodox form of autobiography, utilizing a variety of techniques to convey meaning that cannot always be spoken clearly in everyday speech. Every element of a poem is intentional: to paraphrase the Imagists, each word should contribute to a piece’s presentation, or it should be cut.

A body of poetic work is simply that: a body, a life story in bite sized pieces. Each poem is a visceral experience, regardless of how much the speaker chooses to reveal — there is much to be learned even when information is withheld from the audience. I always say my readers know me better than any blood relative.

When in doubt, abide by my golden rule. A good poem should haunt you; a good collection should be something you can crawl inside and inhabit.

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

As I said previously, poetry is a means of processing experiences. In this way, writing poetry allows us to observe, analyze and understand our responses to and interpretations of life events.

Anyone who knows me knows of my affinity for witchcraft. Something that’s become essential to my path is shadow work: a practice rooted in healing the Jungian shadow. Through this work, you are pushed to honour your feelings while facing repressed trauma and desires. By looking at the shadow, you are able to analyze how experiences have subconsciously shaped you: you bring the dark into the light, choosing to learn from it rather than blindly repeat its harmful cycles.

Many people accomplish this work through journaling. I find myself doing it unconsciously when I compose my poetry. I’ll sit myself down when I have a strong response to a trigger and write and edit until I uncover what the trigged experience means to me. I completely surrender to the work and the subject matter: only when I’ve come to understand what I’m processing am I able to complete the piece. I turn away healed.

Without this method, my traumas remain buried: my true self unknowable. I’m sure others have gained similar insight on themselves through composing verse, even if they call the process by a different name.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

There are far too many to list here, so I’ll try to keep it concise.

Olivia Gatwood is the first poet whose work I actually connected with. Her poems are like a punch to the gut: I’ll always admire her for being brash, unashamed and honest about the experiences women are often convinced to keep quiet. Her poems “Ode To The Women On Long Island” and “The Boy Says He Loves Ted Bundy But Doesn’t Laugh About It” have lurked in my brain since the moment I read them.

Anne Carson is another favourite: the work she does enmeshing different genres and literary references is a wonder to behold. No matter what’s been written, she never ceases to make me feel something visceral.

I’ll always be partial to the imagists, especially Ezra Pound and TS Eliot. I’m so enamoured that my kittens are named after them! Their emphasis on crisp, clear imagery helped me to start understanding the appeal of poetry. To this day, their works always ground me when I find my own pieces are getting too preachy or stuck inside my head. Eliot’s “The Waste Land” in particular will always be my favourite poem. There are hundreds of interpretations you could make, but I’ve always found that poem to be a visceral depiction of trauma and PTSD: the shifting languages, erratic changes in narrative voice, fragmented conversations, instances of sleeplessness and repetition of sexual trauma are, at the very least, hysteric by Freud and Breuer’s definition.

There are multiple poets I admire solely for their ornate use of language, including Richard Siken, Anne Sexton and Alice Oswald. The latter’s collection Memorial is a masterpiece: an elegy detailing the 200 fatalities of The Iliad, Oswald turns staggering slaughter into something beautiful that years later, I cannot shake.

Continuing on that note, Hozier is one of the few artists whose work I define as purely poetic. Call him a siren: his lyrics are emotive and haunting, their very utterance threatening to lure you into a bog and pull you under — not that I’d mind.

And finally, Till Lindemann (poet and frontman of Rammstein) is another creative I have a lot of respect for. He’s blunt, yet eloquent and has no filter — his works oscillate between tender memories and depictions of the darker aspects of humanity. Though not all of his subject matter is something I would advocate, I’m constantly inspired by his penchant for risk-taking. After composing his collection Messer, Till stood above the scattered pages and cut into his arm: he dripped and smeared his blood all over the manuscript, and only then (in his mind) was it complete. The book was actually printed with copies of these bloodied pages. I can’t get over what a metaphor that is.

If you could ask your favourite poet a question, what would it be?

That depends on if I’d be asking a living poet or a dead one.

Regarding living poets, I’d ask one of two questions. Firstly, what poem best defines their craft? It’s always interesting to see how artists identify their work in comparison to external interpretation.

Secondly, I’d ask about their writing routines. It’s a bit of a cliché question, but I’ve always found writer’s descriptions of their routines to be a nice little fantasy to slip into. I’m always looking for ways to enrich my own method. I never properly indoctrinated myself into a routine: my writing habits found me instead. Though they’ve served me well, they could use some adjustment. They can be tortuorous at times.

In contrast, I’d love to ask a dead poet to reflect on their craft. How have their opinions changed after discovering what lies beyond this world? Are they content with what they left behind? What would they change?

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

For a long time, I couldn’t connect to poetry — even when I was trying to write it myself. I started with well-established voices such as Shakespeare, Keats, Shelley and Wilde. Regardless of subject matter, the delivery and diction simply felt too flowery to be real. There were emotions and experiences present, of course, but the foliage around them was too thick for me to care.

During my first year in university, I came across “This Is Just To Say” by William Carlos Williams — ironically in a film instead of a classroom. This poem belongs to the Imagist movement, making it the complete opposite of the more ornate poetry that precedes it. It’s a poem with gentle simplicity: a single moment, a single feeling.

The recitation, performed by the always incredible Adam Driver, echoed the intimacy of the original poem: in that moment, I could perceive nothing but two people, the missing plums and a lingering desire. Everything clicked. I understood.

To this day I’ll still sit through the full film just for that scene.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

Poetry’s ability to heal is twofold. As I mentioned previously, it serves as a form of shadow work, forcing us to confront and analyze the darker aspects of our lives and identity. This is needed to heal and improve ourselves.

In addition, poetry has an incredible ability to connect us. By baring uncomfortable truths, poetry fosters empathy and understanding between those with similar experiences. Furthermore, well-written pieces help to bridge understanding between people who do and do not comprehend a particular experience. While everyday speech is able to confront difficult subjects, poetic technique can express the unspeakable: the deathly rapid stuttering pace of a panic attack, the swell behind a breath of silence. Only with this level of comprehension are we truly able to move forward together in a considerate and effective manner.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

I’m a constant work in progress. My craft is dedicated to healing: working on each piece involves me processing my trauma, integrating my darkness and reclaiming my power from those who attempted to steal it from me. It’s not an easy operation, but it’s necessary.

I view my writing as an act of defiance and refusal to submit. I learned early on that you can’t rely on others for acceptance or closure: you need to look within and choose to end a harmful chapter yourself. I spent years fighting for affection, apologies and admissions of guilt, only to receive excuses, dismissal and blame. By recording my experiences, I’m demanding accountability from my abusers: more than that, I’m taking it. I’m putting what they’ve done into the world whether they like it or not.

The best example of this comes from one of my unpublished pieces titled “Child’s Play”. It recounts repeated experiences of sexual abuse occurring at far too young an age. At the end of the poem, a younger me stands in defiance, choosing to fight back against the adults who victimize her. I’d quote it here, but it needs to find its proper home first.

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

It would be a cliché answer to say I hope my poetry touches someone. My goal is a little more than that.

As someone exposed to traumatic experiences from a young age, I’ve always found comfort in works that help me understand and articulate what I’ve experienced. Most children read works by Eric Walters: I read Crime And Punishment.

As I became interested in poetry, I found relatable content to be sorely lacking. Perhaps this is why it took me so long to write poems that felt true: I had no roadmap to go off of.

While I would love to provide a form of support, understanding or camaraderie for other trauma survivors, the truth is I’m creating what a younger version of myself needed. I’m still in the process of healing. I will be for the rest of my life. If what I create in the process is useful to another person, I’d be thrilled. But I won’t call myself an inspiration, or a beacon of hope: that would be narcissistic of me.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

As I’ve already mentioned, writing poetry is a great way to better and understand yourself. If you’re someone like me, who represses both traumatic events and the majority of emotional responses, writing poetry is a great way to analyze what you’re actually experiencing. You can peel back your layers one by one to get to the heart of a matter by editing a sonnet, or notice overarching patterns within your collected works. My rule of thumb is this: if you’re writing a lot about an event you think you’ve come to terms with (or haven’t been affected by), you’re definitely not over it. However, writing about it is a great place to start your much needed processing.

On the opposite side of that coin, both reading and writing poetry is a great way to become more understanding of others or expand your worldview. Poetry will expose you to perspectives and experiences you might otherwise remain ignorant to — either by chance or by choice. This is especially true now, when publishing is becoming more accessible to marginalized voices.

Writing poetry is also an incredible way to teach yourself the value of process. Following the constraints of form, be they of iambic pentameter or villanelle, can be incredibly frustrating. However, if you wish to become an effective poet, you need to learn the tricks of the trade. How else can you break them effectively? Making mistakes and producing imperfection is a given with any art form: this is a lesson I’m constantly learning.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Absorb as much art as you can, regardless of form or subject matter. Even if you hate a piece, there’s always something you can learn from it.

To quote Ezra Pound, make it new. If you’ve seen an image or technique used somewhere before, it’s not fresh. I suggest assuming that the first idea in your head has likely been used before: try to push it.

I’m borrowing this from every writing professor I’ve ever had, but show don’t tell. This immerses the reader into what you’re presenting: allowing them to formulate their own experience and interpretation of the piece. You can tell me you’re heartbroken, but if I can’t tangibly feel why it’s important, why should I care? People are heartbroken everyday. It’s important to remember that readers bring just as much to a piece as a writer does: your poetry should never be a vanity project.

Every poem needs a thesis. I remember learning this lesson vividly during my first university office hour with Tom Cull. I’d only been writing poetry for about four months at this point, and needless to say I wasn’t quite “there” yet. I’d completely turned away from narrative in favour of vivid imagery. The draft I (naively, proudly) brought in for critique was based around the colour purple: an amalgamation of bruises, thorns and twilight skies. While these images can definitely be used to convey meaning, I hadn’t focused them around a single point: I was simply recording visuals. Tom put it best: he looked at the poem, looked at me and said “I have no idea what’s going on here.” Needless to say, it was back to the drawing board.

Being hesitant to share something personal isn’t in itself a bad thing. Many topics are controversial or sensitive. If you’re afraid of being vulnerable, examine why: are you afraid of being judged? Of being seen in a different light by those you’re close with? That in itself is something to write about.

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

Remember your place in the poetic community is whatever you desire it to be: all you need to do is show up. You don’t need to carve out a space. You’re a poet the minute you choose to put the effort in.

I avoided readings, workshops and other events for years because I didn’t consider myself enough of a “poet” to truly be a part of my local arts community. The truth is that imposter syndrome will never go away, and that’s okay. Poets years in the making are often just as self critical as you are, and make many mistakes of their own. There’s no need to deify them.

If you’re worried about embarrassing yourself, you don’t need to be. Everyone starts somewhere. From my experience, you’re more likely to be nurtured than critiqued — and the constructive criticism you do get can set you ahead leaps and bounds if you remain open to it.

Go out and make mistakes. Experiment. Nothing is ever perfect, nor should it be.

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches… patience and compassion.

Poetry heals by… giving voice to emotions and experiences in a way ordinary language and structure can’t.

To be a poet, you need to… be willing to confront uncomfortable truths within yourself and the world you inhabit.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Entertainment , Business, VC funding, and Sports read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I never advocate meeting your idols. From personal experience, you’re bound for disappointment. Set whatever hopes and expectations you want: at the end of the day they’re human, just as fallible as you are.

With that being said, if I had to pick someone I’d probably say Till Lindemann. There’s potential there for interesting table conversation. Despite being cold and closed off to interviewers, he’s someone who knows how to let loose and have fun. I’ve always been too guarded and on edge to do that — feel free to corrupt me Till!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be found across social media @scryingsolo or at my website www.scryingsolo.com.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success.

It was my pleasure.

PHOTO CREDIT: Studio Berri