Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Solidarity During Covid-19 Part 2: Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya and Santoor Ashram

Santoor Maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya What is happening to the music industry during Covid-19? Have we ever thought about how the local artists and small schools are managing their livelihood with cancelled performances around the world?  How can our humility and good hearts give back to the community in ways that we have not perceived […]

By
Santoor Maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya

What is happening to the music industry during Covid-19? Have we ever thought about how the local artists and small schools are managing their livelihood with cancelled performances around the world?  How can our humility and good hearts give back to the community in ways that we have not perceived earlier? This question brings us to the basic question of our culture and traditions.

Indian Classical Music has carried forward its traditions from Teachers to their Disciples, from the Gurus to their Shishyas through the Guru Shishya Parampara. This tradition has been in place from the Vedic period whereby the teacher passes on his knowledge, wisdom and motivation to his disciples, in what is considered as one of the most divine relationships. The main focus of the Gurukul system was to maintain harmony, brotherhood and equality among all disciples thereby creating an atmosphere of peace, harmony and tranquility.

One such dedicated and humble teacher of Guru Shishya Parampara, is the Pre Grammy Award winner, The Global Ambassador of Music for India, Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee, Santoor maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya. He has not only single handedly taken upon himself to spread his tutelage but also has very graciously opened up a school that provides free instruments, shelter and also food to the needy in a remote part of Kolkata, India during this time of the pandemic and otherwise.

He says “During my tutelage with my Guruji Bharat Ratna Pt. Ravi Shankar Ji , I had the opportunity to visit his Gurukul “ Himangana “, in Varanasi. The experience changed my life. Apart from learning the intricacies of music, I also got to learn about the facets of life.  With a view of continuing the legacy that was laid down by Guruji, I started Santoor Ashram as a Dream Project to continue the tradition of the Guru Shishya Parampara. The journey started almost two decades back from the tranquil and serene landscapes of Domjur, in the outskirts of Kolkata. During this Covid-19 times we are providing basic necessities to the needy too”

The main objective was to carry forward Indian Classical Music in its purest form from one generation of musicians to the other. Santoor Ashram not only provides musical lessons but it also helps individuals to grow and mature as human beings. The focus of this one of a kind school is on providing a musical platform to the young and upcoming musicians to showcase their talent. The knowledge that is passed on from the Gurus to their Sishya not only enriches the students in their quest for music but also in the various aspects of life.

Santoor Ashram provides the under privileged students with Day Boarding facilities and also with free musical instruments to help them continue their love and passion for Music. The serene setting of Santoor Ashram helps students to connect with nature and to understand its essence thereby helping us maintain ecological harmony.

The journey of Santoor Ashram hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing. Since the institute is not government funded, all the expenses of the teachers, staff and maintenance of the institute is to be borne through voluntary donations, contributions through fees and guruji’s personal income. The running of an institute like this is both money and labor extensive. But he has not given up.

Santoor Ashram as an institute, has played its role in various social, spiritual and emotional well-being by helping people during this pandemic situations by providing the less privileged with blankets and other necessary belongings along with food and social distancing shelters.

With the changing times Santoor Ashram has also moved forward embracing technology. Santoor Ashram is now using digital platform to both conduct classes as well as to organize concerts. A dedicated website to the institute is coming up soon. Santoor Ashram has now set up its office in Los Angeles, USA. They are also working at setting up residential blocks for students in Kolkata to stay and practice music, thereby also providing an opportunity to students from abroad to come and learn at Santoor Ashram.

Panditji says “Our aspirations are very high; we look forward to making Santoor Ashram a modernized Gurukul and to help Indian Classical Music reclaim its past glory. Santoor Ashram in the coming days will be working towards making people aware of the benefits of Music and in helping they relieve their stress and anxiety through music”

Read more about this amazing human being who never gets tired of giving at

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tarun_Bhattacharya

www.santoormaestro.com

His Recent Global Fest to promote all his students around the world also got recognized in new papers and media.

https://m.dailyhunt.in/news/india/english/pennews-epaper-pennws/amphan+global+music+fest+to+raise+funds+for+cyclone+affected+santoor+ashram-newsid-n187446408

https://www.prabhatkhabar.com/state/west-bengal/calcutta/43-artists-of-the-world-will-participate-in-online-global-music-fest-from-14-june-2020

https://english.songoti.in/2020/06/the-super-cyclone-amphan-left-long.html

    Rachna Nath M.S,M.S

    Rachna Nath, NASA Ambassador, Entrepreuner and Educator

    Rachna Nath is an internationally and nationally recognized innovator who is also an entrepreneur, grant writer, STEM enthusiast and a passionate educator. She has two masters, first one in Entomology (Insect Science) from Cotton College, India and the second one in Biology (Developmental Genetics) from Arizona State University working with honey bee Exocrine gland ontology.

    She has won the Global Innovation Award from TURNITIN 2019, received the Honorable Mention for the Presidential Innovation Award for Environment Educators in the United States and also two Excite Awards from Lemelson-MIT foundation to mention a few. She has also been invited to join the “Imaginary College” as an Honorary member (Center for Science and Imagination) at ASU along with world renowned elite Philosophers like Margaret Atwood, Paolo Bacigalupi, Vandana Singh and many more.

    She has been featured in the “Chandler Lifestyle 2020 Women of Chandler” recognized at the “Women in Leadership Conference” by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, Phoenix Arizona.  Her story about her journey from 2003 to 2020 in the US was also published by Phoenix Voyage magazine. Rachna is also a Honey bee scientist and has two master’s degree. She works with young entrepreneurs to make their dreams come true by working with the community partners and helping patent their ideas. Rachna has a network of trusted IT professionals, lawyers, community helpers who helps bring dreams to reality for 9th to 12th grade students who are invested in critical thinking, problem solving and giving back to the community by solving real world problems. She has 3 patent pending’s from such students in various prototypes from Anti-VOC scent bags to Heat stress monitoring devices. Rachna also does a lot of volunteering work taking about honey bees at various festivals, has contributed her time in mask making during the COVID19 pandemic and also runs a dance school “Sangeeta Nritya Academy” in US which she has dedicated to her Guru Sangita Hazarika in Assam, India.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Maharishi & Me

    by Susan Shumsky
    Hang In There. Image created by Ayşegül Altınel. Submitted for United Nations Global Call Out To Creatives - help stop the spread of COVID-19.
    Community//

    By divine permission

    by GEORGINA DIMOPOULOU
    Community//

    Solidarity During Covid-19: A Unique Show by Shilpi Sewa

    by Rachna Nath

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.