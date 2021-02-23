Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Soft Skills for Effective Leadership

Great leaders must possess various skills to successfully meet the requirements and fulfill the duties of their positions. However, beyond technical skills and industry knowledge, leaders must also be adept at navigating social interactions and interpersonal relations. Soft skills are essential for effective leaders. While it may be easy to dismiss soft skills as being challenging to teach and learn or largely intuitive, fostering such skills in yourself and others can make the difference between success and failure.

Communication

One of the broadest (and most important) soft skills for leaders is communication. Both verbal and written communication is essential for leaders to master; being able to convey thoughts effectively, ideas, feedback, and more is crucial for being a leader.

Active Listening

While telling others your thoughts in a clear and precise manner is necessary, listening to what others are saying is also essential. Actively listening to others and processing what they say can help foster trust, compassion, and loyalty, making this skill especially necessary for leaders who regularly engage with their teams. Through active listening, leaders can inspire their team members, boost morale, and encourage participation.

Delegation

Another soft skill that leaders should cultivate is that of delegation. For most of us, delegation does not come naturally. We tend to prefer to do things our ways, and leaders who have perfectionist habits are especially guilty of this tendency. However, effective leaders should be able to recognize when delegation is beneficial, and they should also learn how to delegate tasks in effective and efficient ways.

Teamwork

Though most workplaces have some hierarchical system in place, leaders should try to remember that they are, in fact, part of a team. As such, teamwork requires considerable soft skills to be effective and fair. Teamwork is more an example of why soft skills are essential rather than a skill in and of itself; to be a good team member, leaders must ensure that all members are on the same page and have the right resources to do their part.

For leaders, technical skills are undeniably important. However, leaders should also recognize that soft skills are also essential if they want to foster a strong, cohesive team with strong values and principles.

    David Joseph Simard

    David Joseph Simard, Construction and Real Estate Development Consultant

    David Joseph Simard is a resident of Vancouver, Canada, involved in business ventures worldwide. He has consulted for many Fortune 500 companies, including Goldman Sachs, AT&T, and has served on the boards of NAIOP and ULI. In addition to his professional ventures, David also lends his expertise to many nonprofits and public organizations. An alumnus of MSU with his Juris Doctorate in Finance, David Joseph Simard values education, but makes time for fun, such as golfing, wine tasting and skiing.

