Social Networks As A Platform For Success: Sports Business Expert Kristian Pengwin’s Personal Experience

Social networks can have diverse uses, but without a doubt, the greatest benefit that can be gained from them is the business opportunity. Thanks to technological advances we have this tool that has served to easily reach a large number of people.

Business opportunities in these digital tools range from sales and advertising to content creation. With more than 450,000 followers on Instagram, the entrepreneur Kristian Pengwin manages to capture the attention of more and more people. By creating content of interest, in this case, sports content.

In just four years, he managed to position himself as a successful sports business analyst. Creating innovative content of interest and quality for his growing fan base while the Telegram channel of this soccer enthusiast has 350,000 subscribers.

Those Who Persevere Reach

To achieve the success of this sports business analyst, you must be persistent. Create a project and put all your faith in it until you achieve your goals. You may think it is difficult to reach this amount of followers and to obtain popularity with your publications.

The reality is that the world is always looking for information and entertainment. You just need to find an interesting area where you can develop good content. Kristian developed an attractive and innovative theme and attracted followers who were interested in his publications.

Kristian Pengwin had his beginnings in the web since he was 18 years old. But it was two years later that he started the venture that progressively catapulted him to fame on Instagram, Telegram, and other high profile digital platforms. Positioning himself as one of the 5 most-watched channels in the world’s popular social network.

But it doesn’t stop there, Pengwin continues to work on growing his brand. It plans to expand to other media and locations around the world in the future. Patience and constant work pay off. You only have to trust a good idea and develop it with persistence.

Overcoming Challenges

There are many tools and knowledge to make a successful venture. However, they may be insufficient if you are not able to overcome the challenges of entering a project. For Kristian Pengwin the challenge was to start a project in this environment because he did not have the necessary knowledge at that moment.

But that did not stop his dream of reaching thousands of people with his content. He learned on the fly about his mistakes and continues to overcome the challenges involved in this type of project.

Steps to Success

This successful entrepreneur started his business at the age of 20, from the first day he firmly believed that this channel would be successful. He gradually worked tirelessly to gain the public’s trust. He managed to build his business by focusing on maintaining and projecting his personality by winning over his viewers.

He has always focused on preserving and promoting the values that represent him, which are simplicity, honesty, and sincerity. Without leaving aside the firm desire not to stop before any setback or difficulty. It even has a motto: “When you think it’s all over, that’s when it all begins. Never give up!”

Followers and Kristian Pengwin

This social network has a special affection for its followers. Its success lies in the supporters of its brand. That’s why it always offers the best of itself so that followers are satisfied with the content’s quality.

An interesting fact, he is the only one who does not ask anything in return from his followers. The economic success of your brand is due to your business partners and not to your audience.

From the very beginning, he has offered the public all his knowledge freely. He points out that he differs from those who ask for something in return for this type of work. Because in his case, he likes transmitting people his positive spirit and approach to life in the face of difficulties.

He considers his followers an army of enthusiasts and works in the hope of inspiring some of them. He would like to be an inspirational figure for his audience and be able to encourage them to follow in his footsteps.