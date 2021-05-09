Social Networks and Psychosocial Development

People possess across various areas, creating unique perspective which changes quickly and can create empowering or damaging interpersonal and intrapersonal perspectives according to the use of internet interaction (time of use, type of virtual social group chosen, among others). For young people, the team of peers becomes much more important in identity building and becomes a framework for the incremental modulation of such personal input. Virtual reviews can be detrimental to some teenagers, as they may be expressed from anonymity with considerable interpersonal distance, poor empathy, a use of ‘spoken expression’ and tremendous difficulties to evaluate the results of each other’s communications. Both of these have negative impacts on the building of the young people’s behavior, specifically when the distribution of negative or dismissing material reaches unexplored levels quite quickly. The challenge that some teenagers have in distinguishing between public and private material is another thing to remember. They cannot reach an awareness that enables them to prevent being humiliated or manipulated to circumstances that can cause elevated levels of discomfort and severe harm to their perception and serious threats to mental health in the short term.

However, direct and secure communications can also be sent through the social networks to enhance the opportunities for growth, and online contact can become a significant reference point in many areas.



Historical Facts

In the last few years, the technical revolution began in 1969, when the United States Defense Department created the internet, which led to development and responsible for maintaining of modern technological tools, such as PCs, Smartphones and tablets, and generated a worldwide exchange which changes communications quickly and quickly. There are lots of individuals across the world, particularly teens and young adults, who have been seduced by emerging technology and the Internet, introducing them into their everyday lives, in their interactions and in their partnerships. However, the emergence of various apps has been related to the creation of addictive habits, in several entities with some traits, thereby establishing the idea of Internet Addictive Behavior, which did not reach agreement among specialists until publishing of DSM. Chile implements policies to gain Internet connectivity across the community to improve the technical divide between the various areas. According to statistics from press four, 60-70 percent of the people had Internet connections, which in science publications was not objective. The generational digital gap is another critical thing to remember. Children and teenagers, all “digital natives,” are also teaching and training their parents in the field, generating a change in the hierarchies of families and putting minors in danger of use and distribution.



Psychosocial Impact on Teenagers

A Livingstone study shows that around 30% of people below the age of 18 had no directions to maneuver safely; more than 30 percent had inadvertently accessed a pornographic website; 25% got pornographic material via e-mail; 40-70% gave their private info through the Web; and over 40% of children grew up in age to talk or to have profile on a social network.



Psychosocial Impact on Adults

It is also important for adults to learn more about internet, apps and social networks and educate themselves. Only in this way will appropriate surveillance, support and guidance be carried out, particularly in adolescents. There have been different reviews to the huge success of the online networking among young people. Tangible partnerships with outsiders are established with consideration, the chance of dependence and the increasing likelihood of a victim of cyber blasting. From another point of view, the Internet can be used as an opportunity to preserve and strengthen in-person ties, to discover one’s own personality, to find resources for sustainable development challenges, among other things, to gain experience. The vast use of the Internet by youth and youth contributes to a perspective on the connections and a need to create a strategy to integration that visualizes the costs and rewards of this modern method of online communication.



Social media and Adolescent Identity

Recognition is an important part of young people’s growth and its creation ends with the creation over period of a strong and positive identity that seeks a strong connection between the person’s individual ideals of aquatic life in which they exist. Young people are in the process of gaining access to a clear personal identity, a sense of safety over who they are and who they aspire to be and a sense of appreciation. Sexuality growth is also part of this continuum of building young people. Every young person will learn positive or negative approaches to manipulate social networks that will promote or impede the building of their identification as per their growth. In the first, self-checking is offline.