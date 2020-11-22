Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Social Media’s Silver Lining―It’s Not All Darkness and Doom

We have been hearing it for some time now-social media is bad for humans. It increases anxiety, lowers self-esteem, collects your data to use it against you, and may even have the ability to manipulate your behaviors. Not something you want to hear because it started as just a fun thing to do to stay […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We have been hearing it for some time now-social media is bad for humans. It increases anxiety, lowers self-esteem, collects your data to use it against you, and may even have the ability to manipulate your behaviors. Not something you want to hear because it started as just a fun thing to do to stay in touch with friends and family. However, social media has morphed into somewhat of a risk and at the same time we have become more dependent on it.

Some time ago, I read a quote for which I can’t remember the exact words but I haven’t been able to forget the main idea. It said: “Social media is free because YOU are the product.” Nevertheless, it didn’t stop me from logging back into Facebook the very same day. The unsettling part is that it should have stopped me, but it didn’t. We, Humans, know that some things aren’t good for us and we do them anyway. 

I’ve been wondering for some time about what is happening. I’v come to realize like many other people that social media is not free. It costs quite a bit because you pay with your time, which are hours of your life and potentially even your mental health.

It’s heartbreaking to see how until about 20 years ago, it was common to see kids playing on the street with their neighbors. Nowadays they stay indoors playing on Tik Tok or video games. Less than a year ago, it was common to meet people in person and travel for conferences and networking events, now we attend virtual summits and network on Zoom calls.  

There is no doubt that we have become increasingly dependent on technology. But at the same time, not everything is gloom and doom either. There is a silver lining in everything, even in social media. Here are some of the benefits that we can extract from it:

  1. Learn from other people’s points of view and life experiences- On social media, people will post not only their highlights but some of their most vulnerable moments, which are excellent ways to learn. Discover perspectives that you may have not considered. The platforms are bursting with new ideas, conversations, and thought leaders. 
  2. Build and promote your business- There are thousands of people building legitimate businesses on social media. When combined with video conferencing the possibilities are endless in terms of making connections with prospects anywhere in the world. Social media is an awesome tool for networking, as well as building trust with people who have never met you before that can eventually turn into clients. The lack of geographical constraints makes it possible to market to an audience without having to incur advertising expenses, which is ideal for small businesses especially solopreneurs.  
  3. Modern-day pen pals – Back in the day, let’s just say up until the ’90s, people used to have pen pals, which were strangers that built friendships by exchanging letters through the mail. It took months and even years to build these relationships via postal mail, especially if the parties were not in the same country. Social media allows us to build relationships quickly by giving us access to instant two-way communication in a variety of formats such as video, text, and teleconferencing.
  4. Building community – You can build a community through the people that you follow and friend. It’s not as good as the real thing, but it is comforting to receive support and encouragement. During times of limited social interaction and this could be a lifeline to some. 
  5. Entertainment – You can get lost for hours watching videos and memes, looking at pictures, and exploring other people’s profiles. There is never a dull moment on social media. Not the same thing as laughing with a group of friends at a restaurant, but it helps. 

By focusing on the opportunities that social media offers, and educating yourself about the potential risks associated with it, you can improve the quality of your experience and benefit from the vast resources available.

    Francine, Social Media Strategist at True Blue Social Media

    Francine Sinclair is the founder of True Blue Social Media. A social media strategist who works with small business owners 40+ years old, she helps her clients on average get 10x more engagement, visibility and leads. Follow Francine on FB
    Francine Sinclair is the founder of True Blue Social Media. A social media strategist who works with small business owners 40+ years old, she helps her clients on average get 10x more engagement, visibility and leads. Email Francine at [email protected]
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “5 Things We Can Each Do To Make Social Media And The Internet A Kinder And More Tolerant Place”, With Former Miss Nevada & Confidence Curator Hilary Billings

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Teodora Pavkovic: “If we share our story with someone who responds with empathy and understanding, shame can’t survive”

    by Ben Ari
    //

    Three Reasons Why I Still Love Social Media

    by James T. Meadows

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.