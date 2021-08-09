Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Social Media’s Impact on Philanthropy | Jon Farzam

The way society is giving back to the nonprofit sector and taking action for the common good in this day and age has been completely transformed due to the emergence of philanthropic social media. Indeed, as social media is free and accessible to individuals coming from various backgrounds, it has become much easier for people nowadays to give back to their communities and make a difference toward what they truly care about. On that premise, the following article takes a deep dive into how the proliferation of digital media is impacting philanthropy now more than ever before.

The next generation of givers

Social media platforms and sharing sites, such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, create a buzz for non-profit organizations. As a matter of fact, these digital media platforms have contributed to significant growth in online giving and donations in the past few years due to the engagement and interactive experiences with the customers. That being said, non-profit organizations have certainly been trying to put in the efforts in order to have a strong social media presence and connect with the next generation of givers, i.e. the Millennials.

Connectivity

The allure behind digital media-based philanthropy according to marketing and communications experts is in the connectivity between the nonprofit organizations and the potential donors. Indeed, the most challenging thing that non-profit organizations face is reaching out to a large number of people and finding common ground with them with the goal of getting their full support on a certain mission or cause. With the help of social media platforms, however, non-profit societies now have access to a large number of people who are vocal about what causes they want to fund and who can certainly be potential donors.

Social media generated data

Generally speaking, people on social media want other folks to know more about them and like to showcase their interests. Non-profit organizations are taking advantage of this digital media-generated data in order to create a relationship with those individuals and target their appeals with the goal of creating better fundraisers. Thanks to likes, comments, conversations, and shares, more ears will be attracted and the increase is certainly exponential afterward.

    Jon Farzam, Hotel Manager at Shore Hotel

    Jon Farzam is a hotel manager currently working in the Santa Monica Area. He has grown to have an impressive career in hospitality thanks to his work with his family's business. He has worked with the family business in any way he could since his teen years. He went to Collins College for a degree in hospitality administration, which he earned high praise while earning. Today he continues to be well involved with the alumni association. He finds this community involvement rewarding and fulfilling. He has taken this feeling home with him, and has also taken part in many local events in Santa Monica. Thanks to this, Jon Farzam has found a rewarding and fulfilling career in hospitality, where everyone is working together to provide the best experience possible.

