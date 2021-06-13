Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Social giving has become a usual norm with many online businesses jumping into it

Ecommerce brands are associating themselves with charity and are building their strong reputation, creating a positive impression in the minds of customers. It elevates the brand as being socially conscious and accountable. Present day’s online shoppers, which comprise millennials believe in giving a helping hand for various social causes and are equally conscious about the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Ecommerce brands are associating themselves with charity and are building their strong reputation, creating a positive impression in the minds of customers. It elevates the brand as being socially conscious and accountable. Present day’s online shoppers, which comprise millennials believe in giving a helping hand for various social causes and are equally conscious about the social giving capabilities of the companies they buy their products from. According to statistics, majority of shoppers prefer shopping with those brands which are consciously taking a step ahead to work for the welfare of various causes they deem fit. The good news is that shoppers who have an inclination towards social causes don’t mind spending more if the seller is associated with some kind of charity work. There’s no question of complaining as they are aware that eventually the extra amount is going for a good cause they support.

Many online entities have introduced CSR in their business models and are contributing consistently towards various causes they associate themselves with. One fine example is that of Wanderer Cave which has taken up the cause of conserving the environment by donating a part of their revenues every month to different environmental conservation centers. They have a wide range of survival, tactical and prepping goods and supplies which consist of tools and gadgets, clothing and apparel, bags and packs, emergency kits and accessories. A percentage of each sale goes towards the welfare of the environment, which is one of the major cause of concern in present times looking at the drastic climate change the globe is experiencing.

One of Wanderer Cave’s team member informs that a company has to choose his cause wisely, and it should be in sync with the product it sells, or it might look off the track raising concerns. The power of charity if amalgamated with ecommerce can give wonderful results as seen in the case of Wanderer Cave as their revenues have increased to a large extent owing to the growing number of customers who support the same cause as theirs and are going that extra mile by purchasing their product, the proceeds of which will go for a cause they support and believe in.

    Markus Riley

    I am professional blogger/writer, and have been writing as a freelance writer for various websites. Now I have joined one of the most recognized platforms in the world

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    5 Reasons Your Business Should be Involved in Charity - Zvi Feiner - Thrive Global
    Community//

    5 Reasons Your Business Should be Involved in Charity

    by Zvi Feiner
    Community//

    Karpel Gurwicz: “Get creative on delivery”

    by Jerome Knyszewski
    Community//

    18 Tips to Guide Your Year-End Donations

    by Lauren Brownstein
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.