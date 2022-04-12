Contributor Log In
Social Entrepreneurs Measure Success in Societal Change

Consider what types of businesses your spending supports. Are those businesses measuring their success simply in dollars, or do they examine social impact?

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
passion led us here feet on sidewalk
Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash

What does it mean to be a social entrepreneur, and how can you engage – whether you consider yourself one or you’d like to support others? While most private sector businesses measure performance goals in revenue, market share and stock prices, social entrepreneurs focus on goals that generate a positive return for society.

Leaders Plus Helps Parents Become Leaders

One of our Daily Points of Light Award honorees, Verena Hefti, successfully established her organization, Leaders Plus, to enable parents to grow their leadership skills. She is determined to demonstrate that new parents do not have to choose between their career and parenthood, but can do both. In 2017, she launched a nine-month fellowship program that focused on building confidence and career skills with guidance from a senior leader mentor, including a focus on career acceleration and parental support. Fellows were allowed bring their babies to all sessions. The pilot saw enthusiastic interest, with 58 applications for just 15 spaces, highlighting the need for this kind of thinking. Leaders Plus ahs since expanded its program into multiple cohorts.

FEED Provides More Than 100 Million Meals

Another example of a successful social entrepreneur, special to the Points of Light family, is Lauren Bush Lauren and her organization FEED. FEED is an impact–driven lifestyle brand and social enterprise that was founded in 2007. 

After seeing the reality of childhood hunger firsthand while traveling with the World Food Programme, Lauren decided that she wanted to find a way for herself and her peers to get involved. What started with the design of a single handbag has grown into a catalog of beautifully curated products that have provided more than100 million meals to hungry children around the globe.  

Use Your Civic Power to Support Social Entrepreneurship

As the dynamic field of social entrepreneurship continues to expand, offering creative solutions to some of the world’s toughest challenges, you can support these innovators by: 

  • Use your voice! Being an advocate and sharing their efforts with your friends and family. Not everyone knows this type of organization and business model exists.  
  • Start a buycott. Supporting social entrepreneurs and their businesses by purchasing their products and services.  
  • Become a social entrepreneur. Today, social entrepreneurs exist in almost every sector from clothing and retail to system design. Answer a need in your community by launching your own business that gives back.

At Points of Light, we know that doing good comes in many forms, and we are excited about uplifting the stories of social entrepreneurs and shining a light on their impactful work. 

Diane Quest, Chief External Affairs Officer at Points of Light

Diane Quest is the chief external affairs officer at Points of Light where she leads the external affairs division comprised of the marketing and communications department, the events management department, customer care and mission recognition programs. An accomplished communications professional, she brings 20 years’ experience developing and executing all aspects of marketing and communications. In her prior role at MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership, she successfully led a rebranding effort that increased visibility in earned media and social media and doubled registration at the organization’s annual national conference. She previously served at The Pew Charitable Trusts as a communications manager and as the national media director at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Diane also has experience working within the federal government as the media and legislative affairs liaison for the inspector general at the U.S. Department of State and began her career as a television journalist.  

