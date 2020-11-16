So…You’ve Graduated College? 7 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Relocating for Your First Post-Grad Job

As it relates to employment issues, American workers are treading in uncharted waters. Due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the job market in almost every industry is incredibly competitive. For the next few years, people need to anticipate that the availability of jobs is going to be limited.

If you have recently finished your schooling and received your postgraduate degree, you are to be congratulated and commended. Now, you have to contemplate where you are going to let your career lead you. That’s not going to be as easy as it might have been just a year ago because of the turmoil COVID-19 has brought to the country.

Given that the employment environment is changing, you are coming into a job market that is highly unpredictable. With little to no prior work experience, you are apt to make rash decisions related to securing employment. Before you decide to pick up and move to another state for a job opportunity that might not even suit you, you need to pause. You need to think about what you could be risking because you feel panicked over your future.

As you pause, consider this. This is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make. The last thing you want to do is underestimate your marketability as an employee and commit to relocation impulsively. This is a decision that requires an in-depth analysis of the pros and cons.

To help guide your way, here are 7 Questions to ask yourself before relocating for employment.

Can I Afford the Relocation Expenses?

One of the things you would have to consider if you relocated would be the expenses associated with doing so. You would have to pay for a moving truck, first and last month’s rent, a moving company, deal with the costs associated with an area with a higher cost of living, etc.

If you own a nice car, you might not want to drive it to your new destination if you were planning on moving across the country. If that were the case, you would need to research auto transport companies and find a good one to transport your car for you. That’s a big additional cost.

Will My New Employer Pick Up My Moving Costs?

If you couldn’t afford the moving costs, there would only be one way you could realistically relocate. You would need to request reimbursement from your new employer. If they know you would need to relocate, they could make the offer.

Am I rushing Things if I decide to Relocate Right Out of College??

Coming out of college, you always have the potential for showing the signs of burnout. This could set you up to make rash decisions. Maybe, you should take some time to relax and clear your head before making a big decision like this.

What if I Don’t Like the Job?

Relocating for a specific job is risky. There is always a chance you won’t like what you would be doing, especially if it was outside your area of interest. If this were to happen, you would have to choose between keeping a job you don’t like, finding another new job in the same area, or returning home at great expense.

Will I Be Able to Adjust to a New Culture?

Each region of the country has different cultures. In some cases, the differences can be quite substantial. If you don’t adapt well to different circumstances, trying to adjust to a new culture could be challenging.

What if Things Don’t Work Out in General?

Even if the job and culture are satisfactory, there are dozens of other reasons why things might not work out. If that were the case, would you be able to return home and find employment?

What Will You Be Leaving Behind?

As you leave for broader horizons, you have to leave some things behind. Are you ready to do that right after finishing your postgraduate work? You would likely be leaving your family, friends, and others behind. Is it worth the risk to leave security behind in favor of a new job in a new area?

These are all things that could cause you to feel a lot of anxiety. Anxiety is the cornerstone of unhappiness. If you start your work career as an unhappy person and employee, that would not bold well for the future.