So when was the last time you were so angry that snakes literally whizzed out of your head in all directions?

Today, I would like to share with you the most inspiring myth in series of greek myths involving Athena – the story of Medusa, which is closely linked to the shadowy side of Athena’s alliance with heroes and which can help us understand the transformative, healing, and creative power of our anger. Medusa is that […]

By

Today, I would like to share with you the most inspiring myth in series of greek myths involving Athena – the story of Medusa, which is closely linked to the shadowy side of Athena’s alliance with heroes and which can help us understand the transformative, healing, and creative power of our anger.

Medusa is that scary monster that has snakes sticking out of her head. That part of the female psyche that is furious and that turns men into stone with a single glance. But did you know why on earth was she so mad?

She was not always so scary. The goddess Athena herself and her vengeance are to blame for her transformation from a beautiful girl into a “crazy and mad woman”. Medusa as a young beauty was raped one day by the god of the sea Poseidon in the holy temple of Athena.

Athena, on the other hand, punished Medusa instead of Poseidon for desecrating the sanctuary, by turning her into a monster.

Therefore, this myth is also a symbol for that part of the female psyche that protects patriarchy and judges women who, with their beauty and attractiveness, provoke the male “id” to take a woman by force. In short, these are the women who tell rape victims that they are to blame, because they provoked something themselves. With a dress, with a look or with too quiet and vague “no”.

How about you, do you remember the last time you turned someone’s heart into a stone with just a glance and what drove you into such a strong reaction?

To continue the story…

After the transformation, Medusa then becomes a symbol of representing fear and trembling to men until Athena helps the warrior Jason to defeat her. She borrows him her shield, in which he can see Medusa’s reflection and avoid her gaze. And when Jason finally cuts off Medusa’s head, a lovely winged horse Pegasus, the eternal inspirer and protector of artists, is miraculously born from her body.

What  a magical symbolism … a child of rape is therefore a magic being, send to the from the heavens. A horse that represents the power of the free spirit and that can even fly, is therefore connected to the earth and the sky at the same time. It is almost as the myth itself is promoting rape and violence as the allowed means to bring magic on earth, but on other side we can perceive it as a good story that teaches us how to creatively transform brutal experiences into beautiful creations. 

@photocredit: Anja D. Sesek

    Sandra Anais, Archetype Consultant, Dancer & Embodiment Facilitator, at Archetypes in Motion

    I love to guide people to deep and authentic self expression, so I facilitate unique programs and events that help people recognizing their purpose by using power of archetypes, astrology and mindful movement practice. With knowledge about power dynamics of archetypes and symbols I'll guide you into a self-exploration journey of embracing and translating emotions into movements.

    I am a certified Archetype Consultant by CMED***, Archetype Embodiment Facilitator, mover & dancer, Culturologist, organizer of artistic events and mother of two teenagers and a toddler.

    Last 6 years I dedicated to archetype embodiment theory and practice. I experimented with different groups of people: professional dancers, choreographers, actors, movement therapists, martial artists, psychologists and movement enthusiasts; and now I'm implementing this knowledge into my movement, dance and artistic practice.

    These processes led me to create several dance performances and to facilitate many workshops worldwide.

    I love working with imagination, symbolic systems, with metaphors, with archetypal and mythic narratives and doing this through the arts of movement and dance is truly inspiring!

    Share your comments below.

