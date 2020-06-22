So what’s good about bad advice?

“Your time would be better spent focusing on someone else’s business that’s more practical and service-based”



“Don’t register for taxes, you’re not going to be making enough money”



“What makes you think your jewellery is good enough to sit beside others in your industry? I’m just not seeing it”

I bet if you swap out a few words in there, you too, have been told something similar in your life. (You might have even heard it from yourself)

You’re too _________

You don’t have enough _______

Why don’t you just ______

Am I right?

Advice is rarely given with the intention to hurt, most often it is fear-based and given with the hope to spare us failure.

And sometimes it’s given because you’ve decided to take on something that was someone else’s dream. A dream that they talked themselves out of, or one that they let go because they were given the same fear-based advice and listened to it.

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in business has become one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in life:

Gather as much advice as possible, and be VERY selective about what advice you let in.

As a junior high school drop out I assumed every opinion I came across was more educated than mine. For most of my life everyone was an expert compared to me.

Feedback is important. Advice and mentorship can be invaluable. I’m still learning everyday. But don’t stifle your inner wisdom. Listen to your intuition. Maybe you don’t have all the industry lingo down, maybe you have no idea about what you want to take on. But it certainly doesn’t mean you don’t have a voice or gift to share.

If the current state of the world has you thinking about pivoting your life or pursuing a dream, take advice that is offered, but make the decision for yourself, with yourself, while honouring yourself.

Nobody can do what you do, the way you do it.

You are _______

Fill the blank with: unique / special / one of a kind / fabulous / unstoppable

I’m cheering you on, and I can’t wait to see what emerges from this time.