So are you going to do it?

No, are you…

Are you willing to step outside your comfort zone?

Will you take the leap?

In my last two articles, I shared seven strategies that will build your career resilience. It is always important to learn and grow within your career and to watch for skills and opportunities that may be waiting for you. This will keep you relevant and active in leading and growing within your current career.

In today’s uncertain times, you need to be agile and to be willing to adapt as your career reacts to the market demands and affects what you may need to do to and prosper in your job. Use this time as an opportunity to learn new skills and processes that can help you be a leader and stay ahead of the curve. Zig while others are zagging and hiding under their desks hoping this pandemic will pass.

Career resilience strategies need to be an essential part of your weekly planning and practice so you will be ready for any new opportunities that may present themselves. Make sure to list 1 or 2 strategies to carry out each day and try to do them first thing in the morning before you get distracted. It is critical to keep a warm and active network to allow for new opportunities to come to you which may lead to a pivot in your career. The pivot does not necessarily require leaving your present company; instead, your pivot may be inside the company. Your skill development and leadership may catch the eye of someone in upper-level management or another department who will want to offer you a new opportunity or challenge. You never know who is watching what you are doing that will lead to new opportunities.

In addition to the seven strategies to build your career resilience, I want to share one more vital strategy which is always be ready to pivot. The pivot is a culmination of all your strategies, activities, and learning that allow you to see and hear about new opportunities and challenges in and outside of your company to grow your career and passion. The opportunity comes from having a growth mindset and a positive attitude, so that no matter what is happening you can always be out in front learning and showing by example of how to keep your career fresh and creative during uncertain times.

Don’t forget to use the strategy of self-care every day to help deal with stress of the unknown. Two times a day for 20 minutes goes a long way to keep your attitude positive and your mind strong. Be active and schedule time for yourself – you deserve it. I look forward to sharing with you soon more on building your resilience and making a successful pivot.