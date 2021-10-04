Smooth Outing, From Love’s Departure: Jose Alfredo Jiminez #Mexico 🇲🇽 #LatinXHeritageMonth #LatinX

The break up from a loving relationship can be ugly. There are different energies, at play. Regrets. Hatred. Revenge. Wanting to fight in giving love another try. Sometimes, the holding onto love is one-sided. One person wants to stay, while the other person desires to go. There are different reasons for the latter. For starters, there may be dissatisfaction within the relationship. One party is no longer happy, or being given the attention or affections, in which they are yearning for. Another reason could also be that the flame 🔥 of love has simply faltered. It been extinguished, due to certain reasons and circumstances. Infidelity could also be the reason for why one person, wishes to leave.

Should the individual wishing to end the relationship want to go, then by all means, let him/her go. If you have given your all, and have tried your best to save the relationship, then let them go. Their threats and bullying tactics for wanting to go should not be part of their exit gate. In fact, those, who do such are doing it because they are guilty about something. Perhaps, it’s a form of manipulation, as a means of shifting the blame on you because they have performed misgivings, during the course of the relationship. Therefore, as a way to silence their guilt, they lash out and make threats; possibly accusing the innocent party of cheating.

Nevertheless, there is the beauty of instilling a nutritious vibe, even within the context of a breakup. Making one’s demands of peace in the context of love’s separation is part of the process. You may not have been able to save the relationship. However, you can demand, peace. That’s always another alternative.

No me amenaces, no me amenaces

Don’t threaten me, don’t threaten me

Cuando estes decidida a buscar otra vida

When you are determined to see another life

Pues agarra tu rumbo y vete

Well, take your course and go

Pero, no me amenaces, no me amenaces

But, don’t threaten me, don’t threaten me

Ya estas grandecita, ya entiendes la vida

You are already big, you understand life

Ya sabes lo que haces

You know what to do

Porque estas que te vas

Because you’re leaving

Y te vas, y te vas, y te vas

And you go, and you go, and you go

Throughout such lyrics, one is able to observe the reclamation of power from one, who has been left, behind. Afterall, you cannot help if a person does not love you. However, you can help in making your boundaries clear when it comes to the exit process. Yes. You do have a say so in that. How a person leaves you, their tone, and mannerisms of leaving requires the very safeguarding of your boundaries. Your emotional state has every right to be cared for. More importantly, no one has the right to cause you harm or threaten you. For, if they have decided to go, then let them go. They have that right, as well.

If someone doesn’t love you when you have given them your best, let them go. They will eventually come to see what they have lost, in the end.

Jose Alfredo Jimenez