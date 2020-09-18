Smile & make anyone smile a day

Every morning we wake up.. start our day, start our work, eat food, again work, sleep. This happens is everyone’s life, everyone do this daily. Moreover this is our routine. Did any of us think are we happy ? Living happy life ?Are we smiling everyday ? If this question raised to everyone, all of us blink. Because we never take time to smile. We are running towards our goal, our target. That’s quite normal, we have to chase our goal but in the meantime we have to spend time for being happy, to laugh. If possible try to make anyone smile in a day. Surely it’ll be a great day for you both.

Smile is a small cure, but it makes much differences in our hearts. A happy mood, bright smile in your face brings happy environment. Joy is contagious, try to spread it through your smile and make everyone or at least anyone around you with your beautiful smile. Smile at a stranger, try to bring the smile in others, create happy mood for everyone. That will make you happy as well as satisfied.

Use your smile to change the world, don’t let the world change to your smile.