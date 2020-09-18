Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Smile & make anyone smile a day

A perfect day is when the soul smile - Therandomvibez

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Every morning we wake up.. start our day, start our work, eat food, again work, sleep. This happens is everyone’s life, everyone do this daily. Moreover this is our routine. Did any of us think are we happy ? Living happy life ?Are we smiling everyday ? If this question raised to everyone, all of us blink. Because we never take time to smile. We are running towards our goal, our target. That’s quite normal, we have to chase our goal but in the meantime we have to spend time for being happy, to laugh. If possible try to make anyone smile in a day. Surely it’ll be a great day for you both.

Smile is a small cure, but it makes much differences in our hearts. A happy mood, bright smile in your face brings happy environment. Joy is contagious, try to spread it through your smile and make everyone or at least anyone around you with your beautiful smile. Smile at a stranger, try to bring the smile in others, create happy mood for everyone. That will make you happy as well as satisfied.

Use your smile to change the world, don’t let the world change to your smile.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The Power Of Smiling
    Community//

    The power of a smile

    by Yasar Pervaiz
    Community//

    How Social Distancing Has Helped Me Gain Perspective On My Life

    by Nate Anglin
    Community//

    26 Better Ways To Become A Better Person

    by Ganga Jp

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.