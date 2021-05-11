SMILE… It doesn’t cost much

Smile at others it doesn’t cost much. Its just a simple curve between your lips but worth more than you think. Your smile makes anyone happy for the day, it makes their day better. Everyone in the world fighting a battle unknown to you. Better hurt no one, give your precious smile to others, make at least a person happy by sharing your smile. Everyone one of us looks very pretty, beautiful, smart only if we have smile in our face. Never let smile get ruined keep smiling, be happy and make others happy.

When life gives you hundred reasons to cry, show life that you have thousand reasons to smile

Life is better when you are smiling..

Smiling is the best way to face every problem, crush every fear, hide every pain..

Always wear smile, because your smile is a reason for many to smile !!

Peace begins with a smile – Mother Teresa

A warm smile is the universal language of kindness – William Arthur Ward

Keep smiling… one day life will get tired of upsetting you