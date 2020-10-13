Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

SMB’s & Entreprenerurs Are Fearing The Worst Right Now

As we start the descent of 2020, what has been an unprecedented, unpredictable, and unexpected year, small business owners and entrepreneurs continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, corporations like Salesforce are committed to supporting small businesses as they navigate the new way of life. To learn more about how COVID-19 is affecting small […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

As we start the descent of 2020, what has been an unprecedented, unpredictable, and unexpected year, small business owners and entrepreneurs continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, corporations like Salesforce are committed to supporting small businesses as they navigate the new way of life. To learn more about how COVID-19 is affecting small businesses and what qualities small businesses need to overcome immense roadblocks, such as the ones presented this year, SBJ correspondent Chloe Caldwell spoke with Enrique Ortegon, the Salesforce SVP of Sales. Check out what he had to say below.

Chloe Caldwell: What are a few ways that small businesses have had to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Enrique Ortegon: The pandemic has driven deep changes in the way we live our lives. Suddenly executives find themselves being teachers for their kids, living rooms have become offices, and many of our paradigms are shifting. This is no different for Small Businesses, who have had to adjust in more ways than we can imagine. One of those adjustments is the prioritization, or acceleration, of their digital transformation strategies. Our world has become even more digitized. SMBs rely on the close relationships they have with their customers in order to thrive. Those relationships are now mostly through digital channels. Those who were already on the digital transformation journey have been forced to accelerate (sometimes even by years) their plans, while some others have suddenly turned it into their number one priority. We, at Salesforce, have been able to help our customers with such acceleration and prioritization by providing them with a proven, safe, and scalable platform that allows them to face these challenges much better and respond much faster.

Secondly, we have seen a shift in business prioritization for these SMBs. Many had to adapt and use their existing infrastructure to develop new products and services to meet a different demand surge. For example, coffee shops that normally prioritized a sit-down breakfast experience shifted to operating as a general goods distributor and grocery store. The agility that these businesses showcased — to be able to build entirely new ways of work and driving revenue with only the existing resources they had on-hand at that moment — was truly astounding.

Going forward, having survived through this pandemic and being thrust into a digitally-native way of work, these small businesses will be better prepared for future challenges, but also future opportunities. They now will have the ability to act on new opportunities faster, providing them with longer-term success in addition to their short-term survival.

See the full interview HERE

    Jay Block, CEO Small Business Journal

    At the Small Business Journal we're all about harnessing content and the power of an authentic story.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

    by Nadya Rousseau
    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.