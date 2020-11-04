Smartphone Tips For Your Mental Wellbeing

Carrying a mini-computer in your pocket that puts you in touch with the world is normal for many people in the world today. Smartphones help us work on the go, reach out to loved ones immediately, and connect with friends.

These technological tools do, however, come with certain drawbacks.

The constant use of small screens at a close distance affects your eyesight and screen

It can be challenging to keep work and personal life apart because of constant connectivity

Social media becomes more accessible and compelling, using up more of your mental energy and time

It’s important to use smartphones effectively so that it supports your mental health. If we aren’t careful, it can be easy to slip into mindsets that don’t serve us. For example, social media is easy to access via a smartphone and as a result, we spend a great deal of time on it. Did you know that as a result of social media and phone usage, 39% of people say they feel envious and another 30% feel jealous because they’re worried about missing out and are comparing themselves to others?

But we can use smartphones to create better mental health if we use it with awareness and deliberation. Here are some effective tips to help you boost your mental health in relation to your smartphone usage.

Use content wisely

Smartphones seem like magic because you can access great content on it that can be life-enhancing. Here are different types of content and ways to use them.

Audiobooks

If you don’t have time to read, then audiobooks are a great way to stay in touch with books. Listening to stories or development books as you work or commute will help you make the best use of time. You’ll grow your knowledge while doing tasks that don’t demand all your attention.

Listen to podcasts

Smartphones are powerful tools because they enable us to consume content on the go and connect us to people who create excellent podcast material. You can find interesting audio material about any topic you like and grow your knowledge in it.

Find inspiration and motivational content

You can use your smartphone to develop new skills and to feel better. If you use the right platforms, you can find inspiration, motivation, and sources to boost mental health. Look at tips from other people who leverage their smartphones to consume content. Forty-two people use YouTube videos to relax. And 38% use it to get inspiration and motivation.

Aside from these options, you can read blog posts and make use of educational apps to support your growth. As you consume helpful content that helps you achieve your goals, you’ll feel more productive and feel good in life overall.

Know when to quit

Leveraging smartphones for your mental health also means knowing when to stop using it. One of the healthiest things you can do for yourself is to avoid your mobile phone. Here’s are some helpful tips to follow:

Stop using your smartphone several hours before your sleep. Finish doing your work and then switch it off or keep it away. The light from your phone can make it difficult for you to sleep which then affects your mental wellbeing.

Remove or block apps that don’t serve you. This includes social media apps that often contain addictive content. You can also set timers to restrict how much time you spend on social media. When you commit to avoiding unhelpful content, you’ll lose interest in them and feel better.

Don’t start your day with your phone. It’s an unfortunate habit that roughly 27% of people have. Instead, sit with your thoughts or write a few pages in your journal. These ‘Morning Pages’ are a tool suggested by author Jules Cameron. Doing three pages of writing when you wake up will boost your creativity and make you feel happier during the day.

Conclusion

Sometimes it can feel like we’re being managed by technology rather than the other way around. However, we can always grow and regain control in life by being aware of how to use tools like our smartphones effectively.

We’ve looked at several ways to use (and not use) mobile phones in our daily lives. Work with these tips and you should see a powerful boost in your mental health.