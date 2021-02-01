Why Everyone’s Wrong About Smart Goals

What are smart goals? Back in the 1960s, there were researchers that talked about goals, how to do goal setting, and achieve progress which project a cool acronym called smart goals. A guide of topics to be focused is a free tool example to create relevant progress on the template of your goal.

Smart goals stands for specific measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.

Smart goal means you need to have something that’s a specific focus where you are achieving and it’s got to be measurable, you have to know what the objectives of success are.

It has to be achievable

It’s got to be a performance that you can accomplished

It has to be relevant platform

It means promotion to you

It seems worthwhile and it has to be time-bound

When you focus and when you’ve achieved a targeted campaign, that’s what smart goals really are. It’s perfectly logical because that’s what humans do, we think about something we want and we take timely steps to get it but here’s the problem with smart goals.

Humans are goal oriented organisms but when you accomplish a lot, when you think about goals, people get very bent out of shape about goals and here’s why.

Have you ever gotten married

Have you ever planned a vacation

Have you ever taken a trip maybe across the country, on a plane or taking a cruise.

Did you goal your wedding?

Did you go on vacation?

Did you plan your party?

What Are Your Plans?

What I plan to do is I plan to make thirty thousand dollars a month in my online business. Noah has a program called 30k Income Secrets, it teaches you how to get to 30k per month in your online business.

A lot of people, when you say the content objective of a goal, it just puts it way out there. That’s the goal but you never take any action to achieve the milestones.

What are your plans for the next 90 days?

What are your plans for the next six months?

What are your plans for the next 12 months?

What are your plans for the next two to three years?

When you start to ask that question, your brain instantly switches. This is what I’ve seen in both myself and working with my coaching clients.

For example one of my clients came to me, she was sixty thousand dollars in debt because she’d spent all this money on all this self-help stuff, and she was about to declare bankruptcy. She was about to lose her home, she was about to lose her motivation to boost and start up easy.

All this self-help stuff isn’t helping, in fact it’s making everything worse. She decided to hire me as her coach and I started doing exactly what I’m sharing with you today.

We started forgetting about goals and talked about her plans. In less than a year, she went from sixty thousand dollars in debt from all the other self-help programs to a six-figure income.

She’s doing what she loves, now she’s actually published her first book and she asked me to write the forward for her book because of how I changed her life.

Building direction, purpose and optimizing strategy to approach opportunities ahead.

What does this mean for you?

1. Forget About Goals

I’m not saying don’t have goals, but don’t talk about goals and talk about your plans. Launch your plans into efforts to process and grow your career.

2. Understand What’s Goal

What is that plan?

What is that target?

Why do you want to get there?

3. Write About What’s in Your Way

What’s the obstacle that’s holding you back?

What’s the gap?

Why don’t you have it?

Is it a Knowledge Gap – You don’t know what to do?

– You don’t know what to do? Is it a Skills Gap – You don’t know how to do it?

– You don’t know how to do it? Is it a Belief Gap – You don’t believe you can do it?

If you have a belief gap, you need to find a coach, find a mentor that will help you find who believes in you before you believe yourself. A person that shows you the way step by step like for example in Noah’s Elite Inner Circle and 30k Income Secrets.

I show you and hand you my Authority Cycle, Five Step Framework and that has caused many people to make so much money. It worked for them over the last two decades, why not for you?

