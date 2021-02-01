Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Everyone’s Wrong About Smart Goals

What are smart goals? Back in the 1960s, there were researchers that talked about goals, how to do goal setting, and achieve progress which project a cool acronym called smart goals. A guide of topics to be focused is a free tool example to create relevant progress on the template of your goal. Smart goals […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What are smart goals? Back in the 1960s, there were researchers that talked about goals, how to do goal setting, and achieve progress which project a cool acronym called smart goals. A guide of topics to be focused is a free tool example to create relevant progress on the template of your goal.

Smart goals stands for specific measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.

Smart goal means you need to have something that’s a specific focus where you are achieving and it’s got to be measurable, you have to know what the objectives of success are.

  • It has to be achievable
  • It’s got to be a performance that you can accomplished
  • It has to be relevant platform
  • It means promotion to you 
  • It seems worthwhile and it has to be time-bound 

When you focus and when you’ve achieved a targeted campaign, that’s what smart goals really are. It’s perfectly logical because that’s what humans do, we think about something we want and we take timely steps to get it but here’s the problem with smart goals.

Reach on the average in increasing sense of growing as an individual position. Set the team to increase marketing track based on the social platforms, this may improve  the company deadline and create training to increase the resources within the timeframe. 

Humans are goal oriented organisms but when you accomplish a lot, when you think about goals, people get very bent out of shape about goals and here’s why. 

  • Have you ever gotten married
  • Have you ever planned a vacation 
  • Have you ever taken a trip maybe across the country, on a plane or taking a cruise.
  • Did you goal your wedding?
  • Did you go on vacation?
  • Did you plan your party?

What it means is that the attainable goals for millions of people is certainly a lot for people, this leads the development to get very bent out of shape. A quantifiable listing scale of mistakes and popular reports from running platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Messenger that have been accomplishing decent revenues from people.

These platforms may be used to have sessions and webinars to break the hard boundary for easier guidance in reaching goals.

What Are Your Plans?

What I plan to do is I plan to make thirty thousand dollars a month in my online business. Noah has a program called 30k Income Secrets, it teaches you how to get to 30k per month in your online business.

A lot of people, when you say the content objective of a goal, it just puts it way out there. That’s the goal but you never take any action to achieve the milestones.

  • What are your plans for the next 90 days? 
  • What are your plans for the next six months? 
  • What are your plans for the next 12 months? 
  • What are your plans for the next two to three years?

When you start to ask that question, your brain instantly switches. This is what I’ve seen in both myself and working with my coaching clients.

For example one of my clients came to me, she was sixty thousand dollars in debt because she’d spent all this money on all this self-help stuff, and she was about to declare bankruptcy. She was about to lose her home, she was about to lose her motivation to boost and start up easy.

All this self-help stuff isn’t helping, in fact it’s making everything worse. She decided to hire me as her coach and I started doing exactly what I’m sharing with you today.

We started forgetting about goals and talked about her plans. In less than a year, she went from sixty thousand dollars in debt from all the other self-help programs to a six-figure income.

She’s doing what she loves, now she’s actually published her first book and she asked me to write the forward for her book because of how I changed her life.

Building direction, purpose and optimizing strategy to approach opportunities ahead. 

What does this mean for you?

1. Forget About Goals

I’m not saying don’t have goals, but don’t talk about goals and talk about your plans. Launch your plans into efforts to process and grow your career.

2. Understand What’s Goal

  • What is that plan?
  • What is that target? 
  • Why do you want to get there?

Aim in creating realistic goals to experience reasonable platforms in the industry.  Continue to generate the plans you have, check your customers, ask questions if you need to, ask the users using media platforms to complete specific goals in time and for you to manage a certain job.

3. Write About What’s in Your Way

  • What’s the obstacle that’s holding you back?
  • What’s the gap?
  • Why don’t you have it?

Review and check your personal ability, common grounds, your leadership as a whole, the qualifications needed to be involved in order to provide action in improving additional tools and criteria. 

  • Is it a Knowledge Gap – You don’t know what to do? 
  • Is it a Skills Gap – You don’t know how to do it?
  • Is it a Belief Gap – You don’t believe you can do it?

If you have a belief gap, you need to find a coach, find a mentor that will help you find who believes in you before you believe yourself. A person that shows you the way step by step like for example in Noah’s Elite Inner Circle and 30k Income Secrets.

I show you and hand you my Authority Cycle, Five Step Framework and that has caused many people to make so much money. It worked for them over the last two decades, why not for you? 

The key is to have a current plan and apply positive management that helps the customer to plan actionable advertisements and templates for the plan and goals. Being smart in goals links the progress from day to day, provides increased positive views from people that may be an answer to your success in career setter.

Noah St. John, Author of 15 books including AFFORMATIONS® and Power Habits® at SuccessClinic.com

Noah St. John is a keynote speaker, business consultant and executive coach who’s famous for helping people make money: Since 1997, his coaching clients have added more than $2.2 BILLION dollars in sales.

He is the only author in history to have works published by Hay House, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Mindvalley, Nightingale-Conant, and the Chicken Soup for the Soul publisher. His 15 books have been published in 18 languages.

Noah is also famous for inventing AFFORMATIONS® - a new technology of the mind – and helping busy people take out their head trash so they enjoy more wealth, health, and happiness. Learn more at https://NoahStJohn.com

A highly in-demand business and motivational keynote speaker, Noah has delivered over 1,000 presentations for corporations, associations, business groups, colleges, universities and youth organizations worldwide and can speak for groups ranging from 25-25,000+!

One of the world’s most sought-after experts on peak performance, habits and business growth, Noah also appears frequently in the news worldwide, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, The Hallmark Channel, NPR, PARADE, Woman’s Day, Los Angeles Business Journal, Washington Post, Chicago Sun-Times, Entrepreneur, Selling Power and The Huffington Post.

Book Noah to speak for your event at http://BookNoah.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

New Year’s Resolutions- How to Achieve Them This Year

by Stephanie Newell
Community//

On Your Mark, Get Set, Goal!

by Mohamed Hammoud
smart goals and Employee engagement
Community//

SMART Goals For Employee Engagement

by Rohia Munavar

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.