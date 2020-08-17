Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

Small Ways to Shift Negative Thoughts When You Feel Stuck

It's all about dealing yourself a positivity card when you need it.

By
Puhhha/ Shutterstock
Puhhha/ Shutterstock

One of the cruel barriers to writing resilience is that negativity has a longer shelf life than positivity. For years I searched for my novel on bookstore shelves. Whether the book was on the shelves or not, my brain surmised the worst: the book wasn’t selling. The solution to such no-win thoughts? 

Experts say it takes three positive thoughts to offset one negative thought. Stacking our positivity deck has the cumulative benefit of allow- ing us to unlock a range of options and stir the creative juices. When we reshuffle our negativity deck while writing a draft or making revisions, our creative juices start to automatically dwarf stress juices. 

A few tips can help you stack the deck in your favor, bounce back from bad news, and weather difficult writing days:

  • Avoid blowing things out of proportion
  • Look for the upside of downside situations
  • Focus on the solution instead of the problem
  • Pinpoint the opportunity in a challenge
  • Be chancy in new situations instead of letting survival fears hold the cards
  • Step back from roadblocks and brainstorm possible stepping stones
  • And hang out with positive people. 

Today’s Takeaway

Deal yourself a positivity card on a regular basis to build your mind’s creative mojo and offset stress juices that could bring you to a screeching halt when you encounter a writing threat.

Excerpt from Daily Writing Resilience by Bryan E. Robinson, PhD, with permission from the author and publisher.

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

    Bryan Robinson, Ph.D., Psychotherapist in Private Practice and Author of 40 books.

    Bryan Robinson, Ph.D. is a professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, psychotherapist in private practice, and award-winning author of two novels and 40 nonfiction books that have been translated into 15 languages. His latest book is THE LIZARD BRAIN SURVIVAL GUIDE: HOW TO KEEP YOUR COOL WHEN THINGS DON’T GO YOUR WAY. Previous books include #CHILL: TURN OFF YOUR JOB AND TURN ON YOUR LIFE (William Morrow), DAILY WRITING RESILIENCE: 365 MEDITATIONS & INSPIRATIONS FOR WRITERS (Llewellyn Worldwide)and CHAINED TO THE DESK: A GUIDEBOOK FOR WORKAHOLICS, THEIR PARTNERS AND CHILDREN, AND THE CLINICIANS WHO TREAT THEM (New York University Press)He is a regular contributor to Forbes.com, Psychology Today, and Thrive Global. He has appeared on 20/20, Good Morning America, The CBS Early Show, ABC's World News Tonight, NPR’s Marketplace, NBC Nightly News and he hosted the PBS documentary "Overdoing It: How To Slow Down And Take Care Of Yourself." www.bryanrobinsonbooks.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Keeping A Positive Attitude While Sheltering In Place

    by Bryan Robinson, Ph.D.
    being negative
    Community//

    How To Stop Being Negative

    by Luke
    Community//

    How to stop negative thoughts from taking over your future

    by Matt Sandrini

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.