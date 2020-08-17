Small Ways to Shift Negative Thoughts When You Feel Stuck

One of the cruel barriers to writing resilience is that negativity has a longer shelf life than positivity. For years I searched for my novel on bookstore shelves. Whether the book was on the shelves or not, my brain surmised the worst: the book wasn’t selling. The solution to such no-win thoughts?

Experts say it takes three positive thoughts to offset one negative thought. Stacking our positivity deck has the cumulative benefit of allow- ing us to unlock a range of options and stir the creative juices. When we reshuffle our negativity deck while writing a draft or making revisions, our creative juices start to automatically dwarf stress juices.

A few tips can help you stack the deck in your favor, bounce back from bad news, and weather difficult writing days:

Avoid blowing things out of proportion

Look for the upside of downside situations

Focus on the solution instead of the problem

Pinpoint the opportunity in a challenge

Be chancy in new situations instead of letting survival fears hold the cards

Step back from roadblocks and brainstorm possible stepping stones

And hang out with positive people.

Today’s Takeaway

Deal yourself a positivity card on a regular basis to build your mind’s creative mojo and offset stress juices that could bring you to a screeching halt when you encounter a writing threat.

Excerpt from Daily Writing Resilience by Bryan E. Robinson, PhD, with permission from the author and publisher.

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.