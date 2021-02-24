Contributor Log In/Sign Up
4 Small Ways to Add Extra Steps to Your Routine

Add more movement to your day without adding more time.

Even if it’s hard to find time to exercise and go to the gym, there are easy ways to add more steps to your day. And every step counts. Try these four easy tips to help you increase your daily step count to hit your goals. 

Park farther away from the entrance

Instead of searching for the closest spot to the door, use this as an opportunity to get in a short walk. As a bonus, you’ll also get a few extra minutes of fresh air.

Take the stairs instead of the elevator
Most of us just press the elevator button out of habit. But walking instead of riding is a great chance to get some steps in. 

Take a walk during your lunch break 

Plus, you’ll be able to unplug from work for a few minutes.

Walk to the store (if possible)

If you’re running an errand that’s in walking distance, leave the car keys at home.

