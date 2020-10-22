Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Small Pleasures Can Bring Big Gains

Sometimes we feel the need to spend vast amounts of money to get the most out life. We are bombarded with adverts and social media posts promising us better lives in exchange for our hard earned cash. The more money we have, the better we can live, right? But is that the only way to enjoy our allotted time on this great planet? Or is there another way?

Why do we overlook more modest pleasures in favour of pursuing unattainable levels of excellence?  We seem to obsess with long-term goals but in the process sacrifice our short term happiness for future gains.  We believe in putting our nose to the grindstone at the expense of enjoying life’s precious moments. 

Appreciating small pleasures means trusting our own responses a little more and not seeing them as unnecessary distractions. Both are an important aspect of a healthy lifestyle but it is important to find the right balance.

Enjoying short-term joyful activities actually contributes to our overall well-being and life satisfaction.  By fully immersing ourselves in a pleasurable pursuit we contribute to our general happiness and encounter less stress and anxiety.

Simple pleasures are brief and positive events that occur in our every day lives.  They are things that are accessible to most of us, that don’t cost the earth.  We all find these delights in a range of different experiences.  What works for one won’t necessarily work for another. So it’s important to remember and take notice of all the small things in life that boost your happiness and make you feel good.

A Source Of Pleasure

Personally there is nothing I like more than a morning stroll in the sunshine to the local chained coffee shop.  Oh the joy on the way there, gleefully anticipating my first caffeine hit of the day. 

Imagine the added  triumph, on those really special days, with fully stamped loyalty card in my pocket, I get the whole experience for free.  So not only do I get to enjoy the coffee drinking high, but the additional bonus of getting something for nothing. This in itself packs a powerful emotional  punch, adding value to the whole experience and setting me up nicely for the day ahead. 

An uplifting sensation of joy can impact positively on the subsequent choices you make.  So think again before you deprive yourself of the good things in life.  Small pleasures are essential in helping us to achieve our goals. 

An elevated mood lends itself well towards a positive outlook.  It helps us restore feelings of happiness, fills us with energy and helps us to gain perspective in order to pursue our dreams. 

We can serve as an inspiration to others when we are motivated, by generating excitement we can encourage them towards achieving their own aspirations.

Prioritizing Your Self-Care

What’s important for your general well-being, is what you spend your time doing with the minutes and days of your life.  This impacts your moods and your overall level of contentedness.  The small things that fill us with gladness, provide moments of pure magic, that help us to live in the moment and appreciate all we have.

So don’t let guilt chip away at the happiness your small pleasures bring you.  Prioritize this time in ways that actually bring you joy.  When you are motivated it’s hard to fail, creating a positive impact is a really promising strategy for success.

    Chris Panteli

