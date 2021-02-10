Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Small Habits that Make a Big Difference

Small Habits that Make a Big Difference

Perception equals reality.

Actively choosing to view our lives from a powerful, resourceful, glass-half-full perspective is a small and almost imperceptible habit.  But it has the power to change absolutely everything that unfolds in our lives.   

If we view the proverbial glass as half empty, our brains will sort the billions of pieces of data coming at us in every moment and bring us only those that validate our experience of lack. 

When we focus from the perspective of lack, we are primarily aware of what’s missing.  We’re fixated on some aspect of our current experience that is more than, less than, or different than we’d like it to be. I call this a lack of perspective because we’re coming from need and insufficiency, not from the expansive energy of abundance and possibility.

The fact is, we all live in a universe that is incredibly, unendingly abundant, in which everything for us to thrive has already been provided.  We have air to breathe, water to drink, and the sun to keep us warm are incredible manifestations of our abundance, yet how often do we overlook these?       

By engaging your power of focus, you can deliberately direct your attention toward all that is going well in your life; toward all that is praiseworthy, and on all that you appreciate.   And in appreciation, all things that you nourish with the powerful energy of our attention expand, appreciate, and become more.  This one simple, small habit of deliberately choosing your perspective can change your life.  

Christy Whitman, Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach, Law of Attraction Expert and Two Time New York Times Bestselling Author

Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. She is also the author of the international bestseller Quantum Success. Her forthcoming book The Desire Factor will be released April 21, 2021.

Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel, and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Frederic and her two boys Alex and Maxim.

Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

