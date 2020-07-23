“Small class, big results: Safari Small Schools”

Dr. Teresa Elaine Sanders

I’m Dr. Teresa Elaine Sanders. I am a California transplant to Texas and I love it. I spent 20 years working in community Mental Health in Sacramento, California before relocating to Texas in 2005. I have been an educator for 14 years. I am certified K-12 Special Education

I work primarily with students with severe behavior problems and Emotional Disturbance (ED). I love working with this population and my students never cease to amaze me with their academic and creative potential. I am dedicated to ensuring these often-challenging students not only achieve academically, but socially and emotionally as well.

What would you like to spotlight?

“My Business.”

The students I serve are often significantly behind academically and lack social and coping skills needed to be successful in life. In the public-school system, these learners are frequently neglected socially and academically and are very often left behind to fail in school and life. As a human being, mother and educator, I cannot contribute to the failure of children. To combat this unconscionable failure, I developed Safari Small Schools, a five-student micro-school designed to meet the unique needs of students who for whatever reason are not thriving in the traditional classroom. Students are taught the way they learn best with flexibility to allow movement, frequent breaks or other accommodations that helps the most fragile students excel.

Tell us something you have overcome or success you have achieved.

“I read an excerpt from a soon-to be- released book (Fall 2020) called Ctrl+Alt+Del:

Reset Your Mind and Thrive by author Francine E. Gregory. In the book, the author discusses the need to interrupt negative thought processes and resetting the mind in The entire time I have been an educator, I have been alarmed at the state of our nation’s schools.” The system did not and does not align with the needs of the students within. I knew I had a passion for children and education and wanted something different for my students, but never felt qualified to create a school or program to meet their needs.

The excerpt I read helped me to see I was on the right track with my desire but I needed to get my thinking in alignment. I learned that fear of failure was the malicious code that kept me from believing I could make a difference. When I conquered the fear, I opened a school.

What would you like to achieve in 2020?

“I am looking forward to an awesome year with the first of many classes at Safari Small Schools.”