Small Business Tips for the New Year | Barry Kornfeld

Small Business Tips for the New Year

A new year means new opportunities for you and your small business. This is the perfect time for your business to start fresh and set new goals. Whether last year was one of your best or if your business fell on hard times, it’s time to reflect and reevaluate to make sure your business is off to a great, successful start to the new year.

Go Over Your Business Plan

Think about the last time you really looked at and evaluated your business plan. If it had been a long time or you can’t even remember the last time you did, the new year is the perfect time to look it over again. When reviewing your business plan, think about whether it is still aligned with the current company goals or if you have gone off course in any way. Take the time to change anything if need be and find new ways to keep your business on track. 

Create New Business Goals

At the start of the year, many people think about their personal goals and resolutions. As a business owner, your focus should be on the new goals you want to achieve for your business. List what you want your business to achieve over the next year and be sure to be specific about. Don’t just write down your resolutions; create the strategies you’ll put in place to achieve them and know how you will measure your results. 

Learn a New Skill or Strategy

Whether you have owned your business for decades or just finished your first year, it’s important to always learn something new and acquire new business skills. The new year is a perfect time to make a commitment to learning something new that will benefit your business. Seek out help from business consultants, trainers, or business coaches to build up a new set of skills and expand your knowledge. 

Help Your Community

Before helping your business, make an effort to help others because those who give, get. Make a difference by finding a worthy cause within your community. People want to work with businesses who give back to the community and show they care. Remember, as a business, you don’t always have to donate money. It’s always great to share any of your products or services with an organization or people in need. You can also serve on a committee, become a mentor, or volunteer with groups in the community.

This article was originally published on BarryKornfeld.com

    Barry Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

    Barry Kornfeld is a Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding, a niche firm in the financial services industry that specializes in debt restructuring. Based in Palm Beach, Florida, over the course of his career, he has amassed over 30 years of comprehensive experience and in-depth knowledge of finance and various commercial finance transactions.

     

    Barry, along with his wife, Ferne, and his brother, realized that there was a large and unfortunate gap within the commercial finance marketplace. Many companies and businesses were seeking solutions to their debt, only to be pointed by others towards more and more debt. Given the amount of money such businesses had already borrowed, their loan applications were often declined, leaving them back at square one.

     

    Barry Kornfeld and his partners realized that what these businesses and companies were actually looking for was a way to restructure their debt—not accrue more. As such, they began reaching out to specialized restructuring partners and lenders, working towards the ability to specialize in debt restructuring since the market so desperately needed it. With his background in finance, Barry is able to apply his analytical skills to help consult with businesses plagued with too much debt. Instead of working with individuals, he is now working exclusively with businesses to first help them secure affordable financing, but if they are not qualified, then to help them by showing the benefits of restructuring their unsupportable business debt. For Barry, it was a natural and necessary offshoot.

     

    To learn more about Barry Kornfeld and his insight into debt restructuring, make sure to check out his blog!

