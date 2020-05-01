Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Slowing down in times of adversity, a perspective from a 21-year-old

I’m turning 21 in my childhood bedroom and having a zoom birthday bash; this is our new reality, this is 2020.

By

2020 has been strange, and right now, incredibly unsettling. I’m seven weeks into quarantine, missing college, and terribly sad that people are suffering and losing their lives, while life feels like it’s on pause.

I turn 21 years old in a few days and have always fantasized about playing blackjack while ordering a cocktail in Vegas. Instead, I’ll travel to and from my kitchen for birthday cake and booze, let’s call it: Quarantine, Birthday Style Baby! But in all seriousness, I’ll celebrate virtually vs. virtually celebrating, seeing faces of friends and family who are all over the world through a zoom call. 

With Junior year coming to an end, I find myself wishing to go back in time, and soak it all in again. College is such an exciting time filled with self-exploration, growth, and challenge. It’s the perfect year because you’re not the oldest in the bunch nor the youngest – you are just right.

My Junior year was and has been incredibly fulfilling as I allowed myself to embrace new opportunities. However, now I face a new challenge: embracing this new reality. And, over these past seven weeks, I’ve worked on growing as I learn how to slow down – a foreign concept to me.

Slowing down is challenging. Yet, these strange times force me to finally focus on embracing myself and my fullest potential, regardless of feeling incredibly halted from what stage I think I “should be” in my life.

So, in slowing down, I’ve begun to become more attuned to myself and my surroundings.

I’m learning to:

  • Savor my flavors
  • Admire the vibrant flowers of spring
  • Stretch
  • Be more patient with people
  • Disconnect from constant communication
  • Breathe (no seriously, like taking a deep f****ing breath)
  • Sleep  
  • Listen, nourish, and focus on my internal needs
  • Give myself permission to release emotions 
  • Become my own friend 

This pandemic is a shared challenge across the globe, with different levels of severity. It is teaching us all how precious and valuable life and time is. One is not alone in their frustrations, heartache, and cabin fever. This time exposes us to the rawness of our lives. 

And right now, it’s teaching me the pureness in slowing down… because what’s the rush anyway?

Whether I’m ready or not, I turn 21 next week, and I have to come to terms with that.

For me, 21 symbolizes personal freedom, followed by a newfound sense of adulthood that focuses on giving back, and recognizes the importance of living my life with more awareness and accountability.

Oh, 2020, what else do you have in store for everyone? The uncertainty is… daunting. You are unpredictable, but while it’s been so, so painful, lessons have been learned. Okay, but seriously, if I slow down, will you please speed up?

May is mental health awareness month, so be sure to take care of you and yours.

    Eden Burkow

    Eden Burkow is a student at the University of Southern California majoring in communications, with a double minor in business law and consumer behavior. At school, Eden is Director of Marketing for WorkBench SC, a student-run venture studio focused on fostering collaboration among the next generation of entrepreneurs. Additionally, co-founded and is the community editor of GEN-ZiNEa publication dedicated to addressing contemporary issues through the lens of Generation Z.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.