Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Slowing Down for Self-Care

Notice the Forest

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As you enter the winter months, let the cooler weather and change of seasons remind you that all life is impermanent and fragile. Resilience isn’t a given.

You have worked hard to stay focused and persevere during crisis.

You have used your last bit of energy to keep “it” together.

You had hard conversations with those you love.

You sacrificed so that others didn’t have to. 

You developed new skills previously not available to you. 

You did the uncomfortable thing, because you knew it was right.

You have been through a lot. Give yourself permission to “be.” Allow yourself to process the changes, experience growth and take action, choosing the right things for the best future. Proper rest is still the #1 recovery tool.

Use this time of symbolic slowing down to develop new habits and relationships that bring joy and optimism to your life. These are the foundations of a life worth living.

Take time to listen to yourself with compassion and gratitude for the path you chose and the experiences you have had. Then you can move forward, leaning into your strengths.

Be like the trees, patient and rooted to the earth. Learn to develop skills that help you weather the cycles of life with deeper grace and resiliency than you’ve known before. Create relationships that foster balance and equality. Find movement and exercise that helps you release stress safely. Above all, stand tall. Believe in yourself so that others can believe in themselves.

Our impact is greater together with one other – like the trees standing side-by-side. As the French say: “L’union fait la force.” Notice the forest.

Follow my 5-step process below to help you slow down and feel more grounded.

Step 1: Find a quiet space where you will not be interrupted for 20 minutes. Nature soundscape on noise canceling headphones are helpful to reduce outside noise.

Step 2: Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths, visualizing the earth beneath your feet, the sky above your head, and your spine as the neutral space between.

Step 3: Again, imagine yourself on the earth at a beautiful space in nature. Take a few breaths and see yourself planting a tree in a garden. See yourself watering the tree and seeing it grow.

Step 4: As the tree grows in your imagination notice the deep roots in the ground and lush branches reaching to the light above. See the resilient trunk that provides stability. Feel this expanded and grounded state as you breathe. 

Step 5: When you feel complete with the process of slowing down and feeling grounded gently come back into the room and the physical space around you.

Copyright by Darren Becket

    Darren Becket, Wellness Lifestyle Professional, Advocate and Educator at Darren Becket Wellness

    Darren is a wellness professional, advocate and educator, working to create transformative customer-specific well-being experiences. He regularly holds virtual wellness classes and workshops for individuals, teams and organizations across the globe, and is a regular contributor to publications including Thrive Global and See Beyond Magazine. Darren envisions a new culture of well-being where people are both present in their health process and strategically plan for their future.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Slow Down to Speed Up

    by Chantal Breytenbach
    Courtesy of Faizal Ramli / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    The Urgency of Slowing Down

    by Thomas Oppong
    Community//

    Practice Abundance

    by Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.