Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Slow Down to Speed Up

Inspired by the Queens Arianna Huffington & Oprah Winfrey

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption.

This week I will be focusing on the Oprah Super Soul episode, Arianna Huffington: What Will Be Your Spiritual Wake-up Call?

At 4:20, Oprah mentions how people say it’s easy for Arianna and Oprah to preach about slowing down (sleeping, meditating, doing breath-work) when they didn’t exactly practice what they now preach while they were working their way up. 


Arianna responds by talking about how there is no trade off. When you take care of yourself you make better decisions. When you are stressed, overtired, etc. you make bad decisions and react in ways that are not smart, which wastes time and causes mistakes.


Based on the above you can implement one of my favorite habits!

  1. When you are in a disempowered state (frustrated, stressed, upset, tired…)
    • Take a break (read a book, take a nap, take a walk, have tea, do energy exercises..) until you feel good
    • If you do not feel great you can not give great energy to others and you can not produce work you are proud of

What area of your life can you slow down so that it speeds up?

Gabriella
GabriellaOM
HOW DO YOU FEEL AFTER OM

    Gabriella Rosen

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Brie Shelly of ‘The Experience’: “Don’t be afraid to feel your feelings”

    by Ben Ari
    Courtesy of Man As Thep / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    How to Master the 4 Simple Habits of All Great Leaders

    by John Eades
    SAN FRANCISCO - JANUARY 15: Apple CEO and co-founder Steve Jobs delivers the keynote speech to kick off the 2008 Macworld at the Moscone Center January 15, 2008 in San Francisco, California. Jobs introduced the wireless Time Capsule backup appliance, Apple TV Take 2 and the new ultra thin laptop MacBook Air. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)
    How Small Businesses Thrive//

    These 5 Communication Habits of Influential People Are Key to Your Future Success

    by Mallory Stratton
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.