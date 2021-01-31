Slim Flex: “Work till you need no introduction”

I have always used my talents and influence to help my community for instance each year I play at the Ghana fest festival which is organized by Ghana union. This promotes togetherness and also help raise funds for the vulnerable in the communities I also teach music and instruments at my church as the winner of the community champions award last year I work with an organization Ghana linxs Media Group in organizing a COVID-19 relief concert which raised over 2000 dollars to support the community especially the agent and the people who couldn’t afford to make ends meet currently I’m working with miss Bonita and friends an organization that pays attention to mental health and on December 19th I would be having a live stream music concert to raise funds for sick kids Canada foundation

As a part of our series about stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Slim Flex.

Slim Flex, is Canada’s leading Afrobeat artist. The Canadian African Entertainment’s Artist of The Year, has made his mark as one of the top Afro-Urban artists in Canada, with his music garnering thousands of views on YouTube. Slim’s love for performing music originated from his church roots in Ghana, West Africa. With those roots deeply engrained, Slim moved to Toronto bringing with him a style that was rarely heard in North America, Afro-beats meets Western Music. Music that makes you feel good. Music that lifts you up. It started with his first breakthrough album, “Odehyea” (Royalty) followed by “Confessions of A Boss.” Powerful vocals and a commanding stage presence quickly cemented Slim as owning the genre’ he holds close to his heart. In 2018, Slim partnered with record label, Diet Monkey Entertainment Inc. The label took his music globally and the artists popularity and vision soared to new commercial heights reaching people from all backgrounds. In 2018 Slim and DME produced the album “Gifted.” The multi-talented artist debuted his producing skills on the track “I’m A Boss”. “Higher” from the album ranking #1 on the Canadian Reggae charts. Slim was joined by Juno award-winning reggae artist Kirk Diamond, Ghanaian super producer Apya & others. Slim’s new Single & video “Big Dreams’ is out now.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to this career path?

Music has always been part of my family. I started singing at the age if six at my grandmother’s church. I sang Christian songs during service and people loved it each time I sang. They used to reward men with money and praises as far back as I could remember. However, it was when I entered boarding school and discovered other forms of music. That actually made me more interested in it. In grade 6 I represented my school for an inter-school musical competition after that day I realized I had it in me to bring out. Hence me taking my time to perfect this talent. Subsequently, I managed to release an album in 2007 which was my first studio album. From there it’s been hard work, hard work.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

The most interesting story that has occurred during my career will be the day I went to a radio station for an interview. I was in the waiting room together with other people who had come to the station for their own ventures. My song was playing and the people started vibing and enjoying it. Simultaneously others were wondering who that might be. Their reviews were very encouraging and positive however I never revealed who I was until one of the messengers came and called me in as it was my turn for the show. As an artist, I felt proud that my work was being enjoyed and appreciated most of them were shocked and after the interview, I came down and saw people actually waiting to take photos with me. It was really interesting cuz they probably judge me in their minds while we were seated and later came to realize how much of a talent, I was

What would you advise to a young person who wants to emulate your success?

My advice to young talents who want to emulate me, would be for them to work hard and never give up, always stay focused and keep ur eyes on the prize. Stay away from complacency and pray before u make a move.

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life? Can you share a story?

My Dad would be the most impactful person in my life. This is because he always taught me to be hardworking and never give up. He has always been in my corner giving me the necessary advice I need. My father had always wanted me to be a medical doctor however, the day he noticed Ty had a future in music he told me to concentrate and work hard and that has kept me going to date.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

I have always used my talents and influence to help my community, for instance, each year I play at the Ghana fest festival which is organized by Ghana union. This promotes togetherness and also help raise funds for the vulnerable in the communities I also teach music and instruments at my church as the winner of the community champions award last year I work with an organization Ghana linxs Media Group in organizing a COVID-19 relief concert which raised over 2000 dollars to support the community especially the agent and the people who couldn’t afford to make ends meet currently I’m working with miss Bonita and friends an organization that pays attention to mental health and on December 19th I would be having a live stream music concert to raise funds for sick kids Canada foundation

What methods are you using to most effectively share your cause with the world?

I have employed several methods to share my music and make an impact in the world example; promoting through social media since the world has been made a global village through technology and the Internet, I use it to get out my Music and message to the world. (2) By community involvement; I usually partake in community activities, this helps me get personal interaction with the ordinary people thus helping me reach out to a lot of people in person

The last one would be, using some of the money I make through music support the less fortunate especially sending support to poor kids back home and also donating to a charity each year with my management

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

I chose music because it was the only thing I did with joy and love. I also saw the talent at an early age and fell in love with it. Music also gives me the opportunity to help people on a larger scale.

The COVID-19 relief concert I did raised funds for the community especially the old age and also people who needed food and relief items also as diaspora ambassador I have together with other artists composed a peaceful election song whose aim is to promote peace as my country Ghana is went to the polls on December 7th.

Dec 19 I am doing an online charity concert where all the funds raised will go directly to the Hospital For Sick Children in Toronto, Canada.

What are your “3 things I wish someone told me when I first started”” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone would have told me to save every penny. This is the cause in the past saving money was an issue for me and as an artist you must learn to to save and take good care of your finances since that enables you to thrive.

they say patience is a virtue and that everyone must have when you have patience you stay focused and you stay on course and you never give up so that is something, I would have wished someone had told me at an early age.

Also being self-dependent I was the type that felt my success was tied to a producer or label but as time went by I have come to appreciate my dependence on my own self helps you do things better I have trained myself to be self-reliant and work hard for everything I believe in.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be a force that can throw more light on Africa and what it has to offer to the world it would be a movement that would bring the African story to the front burner, something that we seek equal opportunity and a platform for African music and culture. This would be my own quote and that is “work till you need no introduction “you must work hard to prove your worth to everybody and yourself therefore, work hard till you need no introduction.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

The person I would like to sit down and have a dinner with or lunch with would be President Obama this is because he is smart and informative he has wisdom and leadership characteristics so he would be a perfect person to sit down and have him teach me and also learn from him another for me to have a positive impact.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring