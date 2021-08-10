Sleeping Tips After a Long Night Out

You’ve let your hair down and had a well-deserved night out. It’s been a long evening, and there’s no better feeling than knowing that your bed is waiting for you at home. Sounds good, right? But unfortunately, the thought of sleeping after a night out is easier said than done for some of us. Whether you’ve had a sophisticated dinner or danced the night away, the restlessness can set in the minute you try to settle down. Even if you don’t struggle to nod off initially, you’ll probably feel exhausted in the morning from a bad night’s sleep.

The good news is that there are some things you can do to overcome what may seem like the inevitable. You can enjoy a long night out and an even better great night of sleep by following the tips in this guide. We look at things that you can do before, during, and after your night out to ensure that you can rest properly. Keep reading to find out what they are.

Why sleeping well is essential after a night out

Long nights are exhausting, and the older you get, the more you will feel them the next day. From a headache to aching feet, there’s always some evidence of the night before. It’s because of this that sleeping well after a night out is so important. Your body needs to rest, and if it doesn’t, you could be feeling the effects of a long night for days after.

Now that we’ve explained why a good night’s sleep is essential, it’s time to look at how you can work on feeling better rested after a night out. Check out our tips below.

___

Our ten tips for feeling better rested after a long night out:

1. Invest in a great mattress

No matter how strict your bedtime routine is after a night out, you won’t sleep well if your bed is uncomfortable. So if you follow only one piece of advice from this article, let it be that a great mattress is well worth the investment.

The importance of your mattress should not be underestimated. With so many different mattresses and materials to choose from, it can become a difficult decision. We recommend checking out SleepMoment for unbiased mattress reviews to find the best fit for your sleep needs.

2. Plan your routine properly

It might not sound very rock and roll, but after a long night out, you should have a proper routine for settling down. We’re talking about the little things like having comfortable PJs ready and having the bed made. This means that there’s nothing for you to do when you get home other than to relax and begin winding down.

3. Create the perfect environment for sleep

Don’t crash on the sofa. Not only is it uncomfortable, but it’s likely to be noisy and the wrong temperature too. To wake up feeling better in the morning, you need uninterrupted sleep with no disturbances. Even if you think you’re a heavy sleeper, these things probably wake you up more than you realize.

4. Avoid caffeine

Vodka Red Bull is great at the time, but it’s detrimental to your sleep cycle. Drinking large amounts of caffeine during a night out might give you the energy you need to get through. However, it’s also likely to keep you awake when trying to sleep. So stick to non-caffeinated drinks when you can.

5. Stop drinking a few hours before bed

Our body takes time to digest alcohol, and why that’s happening, a lot is happening with our body. Alcohol can make you need to go to the bathroom more often, guaranteed to disrupt your sleep. If you know you’re heading home in a few hours, it’s a smart idea to switch the beers or wines for water. This will not only help towards the hangover, but it will help your body to settle before bedtime.

6. Don’t smoke too close to bedtime, either



Just like alcohol, nicotine can be a stimulant. So if you smoke a cigarette too close to bedtime, you might find that you become restless. It’s recommended that you stop smoking at least 2 hours before you plan to go to sleep.

7. Eat some fiber

We’re all guilty of snacking when we get home, and believe it or not; it can help you to sleep better. The key to this is snacking on the right things. High-fiber foods such as bread or fruit are great for digestion and are much less likely to keep you awake. Avoid anything that contains too much sugar, as you might just get an unwanted burst of energy.

8. Take water to bed



Alcohol can be dehydrating, enough so that it may even wake you up in the night. By pre-empting this and having a glass of water nearby, you won’t need to get out of bed and find your way to the kitchen. This minimizes disruption and leaves you feeling better rested in the morning.

9. Put down the devices

It’s tempting to look back at the great selfies of the night or check up on social media once you get home and to bed. The issue with this is that we can quickly fall into the trap of scrolling on our phones for hours. To guarantee a better night’s sleep without any delay, we strongly recommend that you switch your phone to silent mode and forget the world for a little while.

10. Switch off the alarm



This might not be a luxury you will always have, especially if you have children or are maybe in the office the morning after the big night. But, if at all possible, turn your alarm off and get the extra hours of sleep that your body requires after a long night. If you don’t have to get out of bed, don’t.

____

Even if you only follow a couple of these instructions, you will likely notice a significant improvement in your sleep after a night out. But, on the other hand, if you can perfect them all, you could just wake up feeling like the night before never happened.