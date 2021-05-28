Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Sleep well, Do well…

Tired minds don't plan well. Sleep well, plan later - Walter Reisch

Sleep – The rest mode to our body, mind. It is very essential in our day. If we missed this in any of our days we can’t perform well anything. Sleepless nights brings too much trouble to us. We can’t be normal, can’t do properly. Especially our thinking ability, decision making everything get shrinks if lost the good night sleep.

There are so many studies suggest that at least 6-8 hours sleep in must a normal human being. After a good sleep your body and mind will be fresh , and its ready to take over the responsibility for the day. When there is lack of sleep, then it leads in lack of everything. All your performance will go behind.. Why we need to give chance to such thing ??

Better sleep well for at least 6-8 hours in a day. Make your sleeping room comfortable for yourself that will increase your sleeping mood and mode. Relax yourself completely, then start your day with zest. If you continue this surely it will makes you to perform well in every aspects of life. Sleep well, do well.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

