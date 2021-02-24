3 Sleep Tips That Help Jasmine Get 7 Hours of Sleep Each Night

Jasmine is battling chronic illnesses, including lupus and arthritis. And one of her biggest challenges has been getting enough sleep. “I would only get a few hours of sleep each night,” she says. “I’d be asleep for two hours, up for three, back to sleep for an hour-and-a-half. There was no consistency. There was no difference between night and day in my brain.”

Jasmine began making small changes to her routine that dramatically improved her sleep — and her days. “I’m just happy,” she says. “I’m more energized.” Here’s how she did it.

Put your phone on Do Not Disturb mode at night.

Set a time to put down your devices and put them on Do Not Disturb so you’re not distracted by incoming text messages or emails.

When you go to sleep, place your phone somewhere that’s out of reach.

This helps remove the temptation to pick up our phones, start scrolling, and lose track of time, which eats into our sleep.

When you wake up in the middle of the night, write down your worries so you can get back to sleep.



Instead of tossing and turning, try to sort out your worries by writing them down. This will help clear your mind and get back to sleep worry-free.