Sleep Meditation for Mental Health

We all know sleep is fundamental for our mental wellbeing, yet many of us still have difficulty switching off and relaxing.

I suffered unnecessarily for years with panic attacks, anxiety and stage fright as a classically trained singer before experiencing the transformational benefits of mental health coaching.

Two years ago I discovered a hidden talent for voice overs, and now my career is coming full circle as I use my voice and personal experience with mental health to help others.

“Aura” combines my soothing speaking voice, ethereal singing and ASMR gentle whispering to enable listeners to experience euphoric relaxation.

This is my first musical meditation called “Flying” composed by Peder B Helland, produced by sleep science advisor Tom Middleton and mental wellbeing coach, Stewart Lane.

We are donating 100% of sales to Music for Mental Wealth and its valuable work for the prevention of stress, anxiety and mental health challenges.

Listen and download “Flying feat. Aura” here: Sleep-music-feat-Aura

Enjoy and sweet dreams!

Aura x