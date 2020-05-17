Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Sleep Meditation for Mental Health

"Aura" is a former agoraphobic, mental health campaigner and classically trained singer now creating musical meditations using ASMR and operatic singing to improve mental wellbeing.

"Aura" (aka Laura Westcott)
"Aura" (aka Laura Westcott)

We all know sleep is fundamental for our mental wellbeing, yet many of us still have difficulty switching off and relaxing.

I suffered unnecessarily for years with panic attacks, anxiety and stage fright as a classically trained singer before experiencing the transformational benefits of mental health coaching.

Two years ago I discovered a hidden talent for voice overs, and now my career is coming full circle as I use my voice and personal experience with mental health to help others.

“Aura” combines my soothing speaking voice, ethereal singing and ASMR gentle whispering to enable listeners to experience euphoric relaxation.

This is my first musical meditation called “Flying” composed by Peder B Helland, produced by sleep science advisor Tom Middleton and mental wellbeing coach, Stewart Lane.

We are donating 100% of sales to Music for Mental Wealth and its valuable work for the prevention of stress, anxiety and mental health challenges.

Listen and download “Flying feat. Aura” here: Sleep-music-feat-Aura

Enjoy and sweet dreams!

Aura x

Laura Westcott, Campaigner, Connector and Vocal Artist for Meditations at Music for Mental Wealth, Phoenix Rising Global Collective, Soundcheque

Laura Westcott is a creative entrepreneur and classically trained singer with a passion for improving mental health and supporting women in business.

Following her role as PR Manager and reviewer for The Times newspaper (London) and Content Editor for News Corp (New York), Laura founded Music for Mental Wealth to prevent mental health challenges in the music industry, after experiencing anxiety herself for years and having panic attacks on stage. 

Laura is also the founder of Soundcheque live events company raising awareness and funding for charitable causes through music. She spent one week voluntarily blind before founding Sound for Sight charity and most recently co-founded Phoenix Rising, a global network supporting female change-makers. 

Laura sings in the London Philharmonic Choir and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. 

 

