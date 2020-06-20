Sleep Meditation for kids

I learned how to meditate on my road to recovery. As a two-times thyroid cancer survivor, I was always living on the edge of expectation of what I thought life should be (and obviously, not in the moment).

So last year, while I was isolated for Iodine therapy, I realized how my own process had also affected my children’s lives. The way the viewed thing and the perspective they built amongst it was blurred by fear. It was seeing my own trauma and pain in their faces that gave me the strength to face fear in a different way. Not with the ego of a warrior, but rather with the humility of a person at peace.

It took me a little while to understand meditation, because for me it was something only superior selves or older souls could manage to do. However, when I learned what it was about, I thought it was the kind of tool I wanted my kids to have to thrive in life.

This is a short and simple approach to meditation. Try it with your little ones and try to stay awake (if you can)!