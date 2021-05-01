A Sleep Diet

The Best Foods
- Kiwi: This juicy green fruit has multiple vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin C & E, potassium, and folate. According to research, eating two kiwis before sleeping helps you fall asleep faster and better. That’s thanks to the antioxidants and serotonin in kiwi. Serotonin helps you maintain your sleep, and is needed to produce melatonin.
- Tart Cherries: These sweet dark red fruits are also really healthy! They naturally have melatonin, a chemical that regulates your circadian rhythm and controls how long you sleep. Consuming foods with more melatonin can help you sleep longer. Cherries, like kiwis, also have antioxidants. Studies add that the effects of cherries are best if eaten an hour before you go to bed.
- Bananas: Containing tryptophan, an amino acid that increases melatonin, and magnesium, everyone’s favorite fruit is also a helpful sleep aid!
- Leafy Greens and Avocado: Yummy and healthy snacks like salads and guacamole have magnesium. Magnesium maintains your GABA (Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) levels, another neurotransmitter that increases your sleep time.
- Rice: Foods with high glycemic index (how quickly a food increases your blood sugar level), like rice, can help in falling asleep. Guess what’s next for dinner!
- Dairy Products: Ever feel sleepier after drinking a glass of milk? Milk, cottage cheese, and yogurt are all sources for tryptophan, which causes an increase in melatonin levels.
- Nuts: Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and cashews are good sources for minerals like magnesium and zinc, that help you sleep better. Zinc reduces sleep waking (how often you wake up at night). Some nuts also contain tryptophan and melatonin, like dairy products.
- Cereal/Oatmeal: But it has to be non-sugary! The carbohydrates in grains like these increase your blood pressure, causing you to fall asleep faster. Both these foods also increase serotonin levels.
The Worst Foods
- Caffeine: As a stimulant, caffeine should be avoided 4-6 hours before sleeping. It is found in foods besides coffee, like chocolate (also containing theobromine, causing sleeplessness) and coke.
- Spicy Food: Can cause pyrosis, more commonly known as heartburn; studies show that eating spicy foods can lead to greater difficulty falling asleep and less deep sleep.
- Fatty Foods: Stimulate production of stomach acid, keeping you and your digestive system up at night.
- Sugary Products: Make it more difficult to fall asleep, and cause you to feel more tired when you wake-up in the morning.
For Further Reading
