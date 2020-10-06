Sleep – Best medicine ever

Sleep.. the condition of rest to our body, our brain. We sleep for relaxation, when we get tired, when we are sick and of course at night, the end of the day. Sleep gives us fresh mind and body. This is connection between sleep and us.

From my point of view, sleep has one more power. Nothing but a stress reliever. My goodness it works out me many times. When the hectic, when I get stressed, frustrated. I don’t do anything, I simply lie down and sleep. The simple activity during stressful time. It may be 1 hour, 2 hours sometimes even for 15-30 minutes. It works.. After I woke up I am able to see the difference. Especially during the pandemic situation. I make sleep as a stress reliever. It gives such wonderful results. Simple & best one to do.. Sleep and enjoy the benefits of sleeping.