Sleep and Success: Two Parallel Ways

“Meditation is all about the pursuit of nothingness. It’s like the ultimate rest. It’s better than the best sleep you’ve ever had. It’s a quieting of the mind. It sharpens everything, especially your appreciation of your surroundings. It keeps life fresh.” – Hugh Jackman



Very wise words from everyone’s favorite, wolverine. There are always these ‘kinds’ of people who make everything sound so easy as a piece of cake. These people are calm, sorted and manage everything with grace.



We all have been hearing the benefits of good sleep from our childhood. Well, that time we just thought it is just because our parents want to restrict us. Not just them, the education system we are in also promotes less sleep behavior as a step to good grades. The same happens in our work life. Sometimes it feels like we have more work than time.



So, achieve all our goals, the first thing that we all sacrifice is our sleep. We always have seen it as ‘Less Sleep, More Productivity’. But in fact, less sleep is actually counter-productive. With less sleep, you can not work in harmony. Sleeping less is not an honor badge you can show off. It may sound to cool to some but it is neither good for either mental or physical health nor for your efficiency and productivity.

Science Behind Sleep:



Some people love to know the science behind everything for a good logical answer. Well, here is that. Sleep is called the best meditation we all do that charges your brain. But when you look it through the eye of science you will find out there is a big reason. So, as you sleep, your body starts the cleaning process of the brain. It starts to remove the toxic proteins from the neurons. These toxic proteins are generated when you brain was working while awake.



Our body only deals with this toxic while we sleep. If you get proper sleep, this toxic remains in your brain. This reduces your productivity by affecting your ability to process data.

Effects of Less Sleep:



There are some serious health issues that can be caused due to less sleep. Some of these problems are heart attack, stroke, type 2 diabetes and obesity. It also stresses you out on little things because lack of sleep produces the stress hormone cortisol. Not just that it also reduces your immune system and brings havoc to your body by making it look older. Not just old, less sleep also makes you FAT. Not trying to scare you but that is the truth.



Due to lack of sleep, your body becomes unable to convert carbohydrate into body energy. This excess of carbohydrate and no control over food intake makes you fat. So chances of getting obese are 30% higher in people with less than 6 hours sleep in comparison to people with 7-9 hours.

How Much Should You Sleep?

Usually, it is said that for your betterment you have to sleep for 7 to 9 hours a night. This makes it possible for an average brain to have proper rest and get back into its full form. This sleep duration varies from person to person too. There are some who are at their best with only 5 to 7 hours of sleep. Then these are who not even open their eyes even after 9 hours of sleep.

Well, there are some benefits you get from sleeping well and right.

With better sleep, you make your receptive quality better for learning new things.

When it comes to creativity, sleep helps you enhance your intuitive nature. It helps you make complex decisions easily and to find new solutions to your problems.

With proper sleep, chances of error for a person get reduced as now your brain is fully awake and functional.

With a lack of sleep, if you drive, you are at the same risk as of a drunken driver. You should not drive if you are awake for more than 16 hours.

With proper sleep, your immunity and fight strength also increase against illness.

Now you know a simple thing like sleep plays an important role on your part toward success. Not just success, it also improves your physical and mental health. So start listening to your elders, doctors or whoever tells you to get a good sleep. Good Night!!!