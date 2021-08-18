Skyler Reeves of Vivili Hospitality Group: “Listen to your gut”

Listen to your gut. Every. Single. Time. I got this advice from a great regular I had years ago. He was a very successful guy and I asked him for his one piece of advice. We were sitting in my own restaurant that was very busy at the time, he looked around and said, “Look, you obviously have a good sense for business and what people want. Pay attention to whatever that gut feeling is that got you here to this moment.” He was right, every single time I ignored it, I regretted it.

As part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a Restaurateur”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Skyler Reeves, proprietor of Vivili Hospitality Group.

As proprietor of Vivili Hospitality Group, Skyler Reeves came onto the Prescott restaurant scene in 2014 with small-town midwestern roots and more than 10 years of big-city experience after opening dozens of venues and managing hundreds of employees in major markets like Los Angeles.

Fast forward to today, Reeves is now the largest restauranteur in the area employing more than 125 people across five thriving restaurants including La Planchada, The County Seat, The Barley Hound, Rosa’s Pizzeria, Taco Don’s, plus a full-service catering and events company, Hawk & Hound. With an eye towards putting Prescott on the culinary map, Vivili is not only committed to executing exciting new concepts that deliver big-city appeal, but also breathing new life into celebrated staples while maintaining the quality and charm locals and travelers have grown accustomed to.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restaurateur?

I started in the restaurant industry as a bus boy when I was about 16 years old. I didn’t know it at the time, but I fell in love with the industry at that time. I loved the way people from different walks of life and different ages all interacted with each other. I loved being treated as an adult even though I was only 16, and I, of course, loved making cash! I still remember that feeling of picking up those little coin envelopes full of cash. From there on out, I always had a restaurant job no matter what I was doing. My love for it grew over time, to the point where I knew that I wanted to have my own place someday.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

No! I love all types of food, and more importantly, I love all types of ‘vibes’ in restaurants. I love bringing my family to family-focused and fun restaurants, I love early morning coffee shops and late-night dive bars. I really love all aspects of the business. I consider the food the foundation of the restaurant, just like a house. I often say, “Of course the food has to be good, but what else?” just like if you were to tell me that the foundation of your house is strong, I’d ask, “OK, but what else?”

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a restaurateur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

When we first opened Barley Hound, we used this one little pot to make our now beloved duck fat fries. I always laugh thinking about that because it seems so ridiculous now since we have grown so much. To think that this one little pot would be the tool for the job of serving thousands of guests every week. We went from that little pot of duck fat to one fryer, then two fryers, to the second restaurant, and on and on. I look back on that first year and then compare it to where we are now and one of my favorite quotes rings so true, “Most people overestimate what they can do in 1 year and underestimate what they can do in 10.”

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

When I first opened The Barley Hound, my first restaurant, I was completely broke. I had just gone through a tough time personally and completely poured myself into the restaurant. The restaurant was very busy right off the start, but people often confuse profitably with cash flow positive. The restaurant was packed every night, but we were still “figuring it out,” and I was very undercapitalized to start off, so every time the business made a buck, it was spoken for…new slicer…new fryer…extra plates and silverware because we were so busy. I lived so cheaply that first year or two. I would fill a quart container up with beer from the tap to avoid buying beer at the store, I even parted out my motorcycle and sold it part my part to have more money to live off of and therefore more money to put into the restaurant. That was a really tough time because on the surface it was so busy and successful, but behind the curtain, I was really struggling. Overcoming that first year or so taught me SO much about managing the pennies, staying positive and managing employees. I’ll never forget that time.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

This is very simple, just listen to your customers. I barely even taste new dishes anymore. It’s just an exercise in listening to the guests and trying our best to quantify the results.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

It’s all about time and place. A burger at In-N-Out with my son after a tough loss in soccer might be the most meaningful meal of the year while spending a ton of money on champagne and oysters might be awful if the date goes bad! To me, the perfect meal is all about the people you are with, how it is enjoyed and the memories made. My aunt told me that breaking bread together is the single greatest thing there is and I believe that.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

When I am in need of inspiration, I love to travel for it of course, but that’s not always possible. I think inspiration can be found in unusual places. One of my best marketing ideas came from my daughter coming home from school with a sticker on her shirt encouraging us to visit a chain restaurant and that blossomed into a new fundraiser and marketing campaign with the schools. I also like to explore neighborhoods that are known for having more grit, you’ll often discover more creativity and ingenuity versus more polished areas like Napa Valley or Times Square. Additionally, I like to flip through magazines, art books and listen to music when I am trying to come up with something new.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

I am working on a couple new projects, but none that I can announce yet. I am really interested in partnerships moving forward with people that have completely different skill sets than mine.

What advice would you give to other restaurateurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

Keep your daily routine fresh. Try a new gym, try a new way home from work, stay at a hotel in your own town, just shake things up. As for burnout, I think if you are really burnt out, then get out. I absolutely love this business, but if one day I wake up and there is some other business out there that is more attractive to me, then you better believe that I’ll head in that direction.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restaurateur” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

Profit and cashflow are two different numbers.

Just because you see a number in the net profit line, it does not mean that it goes into your pocket necessarily.

2. Listen to your gut. Every. Single. Time.

I got this advice from a great regular I had years ago. He was a very successful guy and I asked him for his one piece of advice. We were sitting in my own restaurant that was very busy at the time, he looked around and said, “Look, you obviously have a good sense for business and what people want. Pay attention to whatever that gut feeling is that got you here to this moment.” He was right, every single time I ignored it, I regretted it.

3. Everything takes longer than you want, practice patience.

When I say practice, I mean it, practice being patient. I have been in the middle of deals, or employee reviews, or even handling an upset customer where I just wanted to walk away and that almost never serves you. The person with the best patience usually wins.

4. Secure your oxygen mask first and by ‘yours,’ I mean the business.

For a long time, I made decisions based on people’s feelings (including my own) before what I knew was best for the business. You simply can’t do that. Secure the ‘oxygen mask’ of the business before anyone else, including yourself. If you do that and make the business strong, everything else becomes easy.

5. Don’t forget — this is better than staring at a computer screen.

I always say that ‘I never get burnt out,’ but let’s face it, that’s a bit of a stretch. When I am feeling a little worn out, I remind myself that this business is FUN and exciting. I genuinely enjoy it much more than anything else out there that I know of, so I’ll just break away from my computer screen, go bus some tables, chat with guests, and joke around with employees. I still love that. Find what you love and go do more of that during those stressful times.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

‘Merica burger and duck fat fries at The Barley Hound. I owe a lot to that dish and still love it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Just be more kind. This world seems so on edge lately, it’s always nice to see how you can influence someone by looking them straight in the eyes, smiling, asking how their day is going and listening carefully to their response.

