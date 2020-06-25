Sky Alexis: “Find balance in just going with the flow”

I usually find balance in just going with the flow. I’m in a really challenging school program and have lots of projects to do but I am able to work on my computer really anywhere so that helps. I’ve always been an actress so I don’t really know what it is like not to have school and lines to learn, so it’s not like it’s a new thing, its normal for me. The best part is my teachers and acting team are all really supportive and school always comes first so if I need an extension on learning lines, it’s not an issue.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Sky Alexis started her professional career singing the National Anthem at the age of five. She went on to sing in over 25 stadiums. Shortly thereafter she began acting and began appearing in commercials, television, and film. In addition to her on-screen talents, Sky is a dynamic and dedicated voice-over artist. She can be heard as Cassie Lang, on Marvel’s Ant-Man animated short series on Disney XD, Nickelodeon’s Bubble Guppies, as well as in the animated feature film Klaus now streaming on Netflix.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Oh, thank you so much for having me I’m excited to talk with you guys. Well I’m only 10 so I am still growing up but I have a very normal life besides acting and singing I’m just a regular kid. Unless I’m working on a show or auditioning, I’m usually playing with my brother and sisters or doing homework. I am born and raised in California.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 5, I was watching a hockey game with my parents and a girl came out and sang the National Anthem. I looked at my Mom and said I want to do that. She said, of course you can honey. I said, I want to do it now. So we went home and my mom taught me the song and taped me. We sent the video in to the stadium and by the next Friday, they had called me and booked me to sing the National Anthem. Once I got out there and felt the feeling of performing, I was hooked. That started my passion for acting and performing.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your entertainment career?

I really wish I could tell you my most interesting acting story… but I can’t yet because the show isn’t out yet. I can tell you it has to do with my birthday, a cave, a film crew, aliens and a crazy dream.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was, I went into an audition and I said the line completely wrong. I went home and was so upset. A few days later I found out I booked the job! I learned a huge lesson from that day. Sometimes you can make good mistakes and just always be you!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Who do you think that might help people?

Gosh, I just finished a super cool project that will be really fun for kids but I can’t talk about it…yet! Let us In will also be really cool, it’s a Sci Fi horror film, so I think people will really be into it.

Most young people your age don’t have to balance work and school. Can you tell us how you manage to balance your schoolwork, auditions, and time on set?

I usually find balance in just going with the flow. I’m in a really challenging school program and have lots of projects to do but I am able to work on my computer really anywhere so that helps. I’ve always been an actress so I don’t really know what it is like not to have school and lines to learn, so it’s not like it’s a new thing, its normal for me. The best part is my teachers and acting team are all really supportive and school always comes first so if I need an extension on learning lines, it’s not an issue.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I do have many people who have helped me to reach my goals. One coach in particular that has always supported and cheered me on is Tony Gonzales from kidsvo.com. Its not just about coaching you and recording you and teaching you the basics of voice over. There’s a lot of things in between when you just need a pep talk or motivation, it’s nice to have someone who is supportive.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s jump to the main part of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Wow that’s a good question.

I guess the first thing would be that acting is a journey, not a destination. It’s not just about being on TV. Its about enjoying the whole process of auditioning, meeting new people and learning things. Booking something is just the icing on the cake.

Take a good acting class! Can’t stress this enough. Really celebrate the wins! When you do book, enjoy it. Enjoy the project from beginning to end.

Have really clear goals and make a vision board. You wouldn’t believe how much of my work is what is actually on my vision board. I make one every year on January 1st.

Enjoy your regular life and don’t focus all your energy on acting. It’s really important to just live your regular life and have acting be part of it.

If you had the ability to choose to work on any TV show or film, or work alongside any co-star, or with any director, what or who would that be, and why? You never know who might see this article, especially if we tag them.

Ok, I really have always wanted to work with Ellen! Ellen is so funny and creative and she always looks like she is having a great time. If I got to work with Ellen, I’d love to do that funny skit where Ellen tells you to go into a store and then she tells you what to say in your ear piece, gosh I love that skit, it’s so funny!! I’d also love to be on Alexa and Katie because the show is amazing!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@skyalexisofficial