“Skin microbiome technology” With Candice Georgiadis & Young Lin

Ihad the pleasure of interviewing a Renowned cosmetic researcher Young Lin. He founded Derm Institute in 2009 after successfully treating his father’s post-chemo skin issues. Young’s father was fortunate to overcome liver cancer, but the illness left his skin badly scarred and sensitive to most products. At the time, Young had a prestigious career in skincare and was working at various hospitals in Taiwan as an eastern therapeutic researcher specializing in Chinese herbs. When Young was invited to attend a plant stem cell seminar in Miami he jumped at the opportunity, eager to find more information that would allow him to rehabilitate his father’s skin.

At the Miami workshop, Young was able to test new ingredients and discovered herbal antioxidants which he used to create a topical ointment. By utilizing an Eastern therapeutic antioxidant complex, Young was able to reverse his father’s skin damage and restore it back to its original health. The results were astounding, which inspired Young to share his revolutionary skincare regime and include his unique Eastern therapeutic antioxidant complex and use the highest medical-grade ingredients to dramatically improve even the most challenging skin conditions in every product of the Derm Institute collection.

Through the use of microarray, a high-tech device from the pharmaceutical industry that allows scientists to test ingredients and examine gene activity, Derm Institute has discovered powerful new compounds that affect the aging process. This innovative approach to skincare allows the body to reactivate specific gene functions, trigger signals that reverse signs of aging, and increase an overall youthful appearance.

Derm Institute values an eco-friendly approach to sourcing and extracting all ingredients. All formulations are free from parabens, sulfates, petrochemicals, synthetic dyes, animal products, and cruelty-free. All products are made in the United States with ingredients derived from the stems and seeds of plants, which are the most durable and least affected by pollution. Through a potent combination of antioxidants, groundbreaking peptides, and advanced delivery systems, Derm Institute products are able to achieve instant and cumulative results. Derm Institute is an innovator in the luxury skincare industry and continues to receive awards and accolades for its exceptional products.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When my father went through chemotherapy for his cancer back in 2002, his body weakened and his skin had also become dry and irritated. It seemed like nothing on the market could reverse the effects chemotherapy had on his skin. On top of using lotion and body oil, I tried to use Eastern therapeutic herbal-based ointment to help alleviate inflammation, combat allergies, and strengthen skin barrier abilities. After a few weeks his skin’s dry itchiness and peeling got better. After just 2 months, his skin condition stabilized. That prompted my interest in researching further into Eastern therapeutic herbs. At the First International Stem Cell Workshop in 2008, I met a few stem cells and genetics scientists. They helped me understand DNA genetic testing technology. I found that we are able to properly discover which type of plant ingredients can have a positive influence on skin cell genes, thereby improving skin condition. That’s how Derm Institute products were born.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

There was a famous celebrity that really liked our eye cream! She wanted to “look into” our formula in hopes of formulating her own skincare line. Eventually she gave up because she couldn’t obtain our exclusive formulation. She ended up wanting to become an investor in our company instead. It was in that moment I knew we reached more success than I’d previously realized.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I want to thank Dr. Brandt and his former CEO, Al Roman. Because of their trust in me, I became Dr. Brandt skincare’s exclusive distributor in Hong Kong, Taiwan and China from 2004–2009. This has allowed me to accumulate my experience in setting up and expanding a brand. In 2008, through Al Roman’s recommendation, I participated in the First Internation Stem Cell Workshop. This allowed me to understand developing skincare products with Eastern herbs and how to utilize DNA gene testing technology to achieve hi-tech and effective formulas.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

We’re going to introduce skin microbiome technology in our upgraded Cellular Brightening Essence. Like the gut, the skin has its own unique ecosystem consisting of millions of bacteria, fungi and viruses which make up the skin microbiota. The new ingredient helps to minimize Corynebacterium Kroppenstedtii which is a target for the control of skin redness to prevent facial redness and to revive dull-looking skin. This technology can identify key bacteria and able to regulate them to prevent inflammation and balance skin’s PH level. Other skin care products have never had similar technology to target bacteria imbalance and protect skin health.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I have not seen this show personally. But there is always some fear associated with technological advancements in our world. We eventually adapt. I am in support of our progression

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?

Some brands have used artificial intelligence to personalize skincare analysis and user recommendations, such as personalized skincare regimens based on machine learning algorithms, which incorporate many unique skin types, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Genomics is also playing a bigger role in personalizing beauty recommendations. Companies are offering beauty-focused DNA testing kits, which can curate product recommendations or branded and personalized products based on users’ specific genomic skincare traits. Gene editing technology could play a bigger role in beauty ingredient production in the future. For example, it may help farmers grow pathogen-resistant crops or create new species of plants. It could eventually translate to cosmetics ingredient production.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Animal testing is a grave concern for me. It is an inhumane process. I believe we should make ingredients more transparent and test each one of them like EU registration process. Globalized regulations for skincare is a another concern for me. Every country has different standards which confuses consumers when they’re determining which country’s standard is correct. Also, it is very time consuming and expensive to run multiple trials and tests. I’m hoping we come up with a global standardized registration in the future. Eco-friendly packaging demand is a big one. We use eco-friendly ink and material for package. This is important to us, but sometimes consumers complain peel paint from bottles. We want to protect the environment better quality eco-friendly ink rather than non-ecofriendly ink while maintaining quality. We want to make it a point to educate consumers about eco-friendly packaging and let them know we are willing to spend more money to protect our environment. We share many of the same values they do.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

For me, wellness is a huge part of feeling my best. I think when we are healthy and in the best frame of mind we emanate beauty. Here’s what I do to feel great.

Every morning when I wake up, I drink 8 oz water with a few slices of lemon to help my digestive system. I walk briskly for 30 mins to make myself sweat 3 times a week I take supplements like Curcumin daily to boost antioxidants, reduce inflammation and maintain heart health I make sure I take at least 2 vacations a year to relax and stay creative. I read a book once a week to make sure I’m constantly challenging my mind to keep learning new knowledge. It’s also a great way to stay away from blue light devices in order to maintain eye and skin health.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Education and skills training are endlessly beneficial disadvantaged children. I donate 10% of my monthly income to related charity organizations for that reason. I wish more people who are able and with the means would donate some of their income to these organizations that provide education to these struggling and disadvantaged kids. They are our future.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The quote that comes to mind is “Go your way and let people speak!” It comes from Dante Alighieri. When I hear this it reminds me of my beginnings. When I started Derm Institute, even when no one believes in this, I still decided to continue my dream. Because of my own determination and all the help I’ve received from many people along the way, I am where I am today.

