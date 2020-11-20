Skills Leaders Need During a Crisis

Successful leaders have to stand the tests of time and challenges. The current global crisis requires leaders around the world to withstand pressure. Emerging as a strong leader during such challenging times requires one to embrace crucial leadership qualities. Here are some of the most notable leadership attributes that every leader should have.

Empathy

In times of crisis, different people are affected differently. A good leader is one who can empathize with the tough situations that other people go through. A leader in the workplace should accommodate his or her employees, who may not meet expectations due to the crisis. Empathetic leadership during an emergency allows for the affected parties to self-adjust without being penalized or scolded.

Communication

In times of crisis, communication is essential as it lays the groundwork for effective and timely sharing of information. Accurate sharing of data across all individuals affected by the crisis allows for unity and understanding. Effective leadership during a crisis also helps to dispel any fears and prevents panic from setting in. You should utilize different channels of communication, and the information you share should be as accurate and reassuring as possible.

Risk Mitigation

Every good leader should steer his or her subordinates and the organization past the current crisis. Successful risk mitigation should involve rigorous evaluation and consultation. You should closely analyze each risk and determine the best steps to take. In such a scenario, the prioritization and analysis of all options will help ensure that the leader initiates and implements the right responses.

Empowerment

During times of crisis, team and organizational empowerment enable all parties affected to bounce back to normalcy as quickly as possible. Thus, a good leader should understand the extent of the crisis’s impact on all parties involved. Such empowerment may come by way of word of mouth encouragement or even devising a stimulus package.

Cost Management

In every crisis, there tends to be excessive spending of funds to recover or control the damage. Cost control involves making the right financial decisions that will have the optimal economic impact on the organization in the short- and long-term. Every expense should be geared towards making an immediate and hopefully sustainable impact.

Maintaining a sense of leadership during a crisis demands a variety of skills, including communication, risk assessment, and cost management. You’ll have to balance empathy and caring for others with making tough, practical decisions. Although difficult, making these choices can ultimately help your company emerge stronger than ever before.

This article was originally published at DesireePeterkinBell.net.