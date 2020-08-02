Six Ways To Leverage Instagram To Dramatically Improve Your Business with Candice Georgiadis & Olumide Gbenro

I think with the recent things going on in America I realize the responsibility I have to continue to be an inspiration for people of color around the world, and not just that but to provide opportunities for funding, learning online, and creative ways to help people who have similar upbringings to me because I know what it’s like to grow up poor or to be an immigrant to a new country.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Olumide Gbenro. Olumide is an internationally respected businessman based in Bali Indonesia specializing in PR & Influencer Marketing. He utilizes social media to tell stories that attract business for his clients. His clientele include professional athletes, Olympians, notable business executives, and entrepreneurs. He is a world traveler, polyglot, creative artist, experiential film producer, and millennial influencer. He has hosted influencer & business networking events for diverse audiences ranging from Tokyo, Japan to Los Angeles, California, and built connections with some of the most notable entrepreneurs in the world. Mr. Gbenro is the founder of The Digital Nomad Summit, a conference where hundreds of location independent entrepreneurs can meet and connect in locations like Bali, Indonesia and Globoversity, an online learning and community platform for location independent entrepreneurs

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my PR and marketing agency on the couch of friends that allowed me to stay with them when I first started working online and traveling 3 years ago. After what many would consider a successful educational career with 2 Masters degrees, I deferred a PhD program to travel the world. Along the way I built relationships with some of the most important people across diverse fields such as music, technology, and sports. Today I help purpose driven entrepreneurs become household names with media coverage.

Can you explain to our readers why you are an authority about Social Media Marketing?

I’ve been experimenting and learning what works and doesn’t work for years which allows me to have a clear idea of how to optimize different platforms and what is best for each client or personal brand. Further I haven’t just preached it, I live it because through implementing the same techniques with my personal brand @Globopreneur I currently have over 50,000 followers and over 3 million views across my social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, TikTok).

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

The most interesting thing is the places I lived while hustling. From my old college friends coach in a very tiny apartment in Copenhagen, Denmark. To a rented garage room that had a family living upstairs I never interacted with, living alone while traveling has been the most challenging but interesting things I’ve ever done.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think for me in the beginning it’s not planning ahead and being prepared in life. Basically I was just doing everything on the fly with no vision of what I wanted to achieve. I would buy one way tickets living the digital nomad lifestyle but did not have a plan as to what lasting impact I wanted to have on the world.

Which social media platform have you found to be most effective to use to increase business revenues? Can you share a story from your experience?

Instagram right now. It’s still a great way to get targeted followers, build a real community and start a conversation with people who follow you and indicate they have interest in you and what you have to offer.

Let’s talk about Instagram specifically, now. Can you share 6 ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.

Fix Your Bio

In your bio I recommend you be direct and in a few sentences share what value you have for viewers. Mine says “I help purpose driven entrepreneurs become household names through media coverage.” It’s to the point and let’s my target audience know how I can help them. People don’t follow you if they are confused about what you are about. Give them a great reason to want to get to know you and stay for the journey.

Get A Solid Background Color Photo

Make sure your background is a solid so your face stands out too. The color should also align with your brand or the feeling you want them to have. Bonus tip, be sure to take a clear photo of your face.

Write Long Captions

People do like pretty pictures, but they want to learn as well. Try to share some insights in business or your personal life that will stop them scrolling and force them to pay attention.

Don’t be afraid to speak your mind

Social media can be a scary place to be real. So many opinions and judgements. But remember if you are true to yourself, people sense that and will engage.

Share other people’s content

It’s not just about you. Yes you are building your personal brand or business but remember the community and sharing content from like minded people will show your audience that you care about people. They will remember you for this.

Be a leader not a follower

Don’t be afraid to try something first. Many trends often start with one person then the others follow along. Be a trendsetter and reap the rewards!

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think with the recent things going on in America I realize the responsibility I have to continue to be an inspiration for people of color around the world, and not just that but to provide opportunities for funding, learning online, and creative ways to help people who have similar upbringings to me because I know what it’s like to grow up poor or to be an immigrant to a new country.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Will Smith and Elon Musk. Two very different people but I like both of their humor and drive to leave an indelible mark on earth long after they’re gone.

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening!

Thank you! It’s Globo!