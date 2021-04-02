Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Your company culture is going to be very important to the success of your company. If you want your company to thrive, you need to do your best to create a positive company culture. You might not be sure what you should focus on to get the best results, though. Read about the following six ways to create a positive company culture so that you can start making the right changes. 

  1. Recognize Employee Achievements

Recognizing employee achievements might seem like an obvious thing to do, but not all companies do a good job of this. You should reward people when they do good work, and you should be sure that people get credit for their contributions to various projects. This keeps employee engagement up, and it also helps to set the tone for your company culture. 

  1. Treat People with Respect

Treating people with respect should be at the core of everything that you do at your company. Remain humble even as the business owner so that you can show other people how you expect them to treat others. Leading by example and treating people with kindness and respect is a sensible first step. 

  1. Don’t Tolerate Harassment in Any Form

Harassment is something that should have no place in your company. You need to have a strict zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment, racism, religious discrimination, or any other thing that might fall under categories like that. You want people to feel safe and empowered to succeed when they’re working at your company. 

  1. Encourage Teamwork

If you encourage teamwork at your company, you will create a culture where people help each other. Value teamwork and reward good team efforts instead of just rewarding individual accomplishments. This will keep your company from becoming a place where people fight one another to try to get limited opportunities. 

  1. Offer Flexible Work Options

Flexible work options can make your work culture that much better for modern adults. Many people like having the option to work from the office or home. Modern technology has made it easier to offer flexible work hours as well, and you should consider what changes you can make to your company in that area. 

  1. Focus on Honest Communication

Honest communication can also help your work culture to become what you need it to be. Being transparent with your employees will make them feel like you trust them and value them. You should always be there to listen to your people, and you need to ensure that you give employees concise instructions that make sense when giving out jobs. 

    Jonathan Mase, Nurse Care Manager

    Jonathan Mase is a dedicated healthcare professional with over a decade of experience. Jonathan Mase currently serves as the Nurse Care Manager where he performs patient assessments and implements action plans. Jonathan holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Health Care Management from the University of Phoenix. Mase also proudly holds a variety of licenses and certifications including a licensure as a Registered Nurse. Jonathan Mase currently works and lives in the New Jersey area. For more information about Jonathan Mase’s career or personal endeavors, check out his blog or connect on LinkedIn.

    Share your comments below.

