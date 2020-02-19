Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Six Tips To Stay Motivated While Working Remotely

It's hard to stay productive when no one is watching over you

By

According to an estimate, more than 3.9 million Americans work from home. Similar is the case worldwide where millions of people have turned freelancing into a full-time vocation. The absence of commute costs, freedom to work from home, and being your own boss are some of the reasons why freelancing has become so popular of late.

Unfortunately, if you are one of those remote workers who enjoy the ease of flexible working hours, you may also be experiencing difficulties in staying motivated and productive for long. Lack of proper routine, disorganized workspace and the feel of a sole worker may leave you in the dark space of disincentive thoughts.

Here’s how you can stay motivated while working from home:

1.   Manage your time

Start during the beginning of the normal workday to set the right tone for the rest of the day. Take it this way: if you are a freelance blogger by profession and you like working at night, then manage your daily activities vice versa. 

2.   Make a routine

A day planned ahead of time can reward you in many ways. It will save your mind from the exhaustion to think about what to do next when it is already decided. A self-decided work routine can also enable you to multitask and you can achieve more by planning your day smartly.

3.   Take Regular Breaks

According to the Pomodoro Technique, taking regular breaks may increase productivity by up to 10%. Be sure to take frequent breaks, and try to put your gadgets on the phone charging station during this time as well. You will be thanking yourself later for a much-needed pause.

4.   Reward Yourself

Make good use of those frequent breaks by rewarding yourself. Decide to take a coffee break after completing tasks 1 and 2. Challenge yourself to complete all planned tasks before time and use that earned extra time to take your phone off the charger station and watch a portion of your favorite TV show or play your favorite videogame. 

5.   Dress up for work

Keeping yourself in night dress while working will soon lure your mind towards laziness, thus resulting in less motivation towards work. Take a shower, dress nicely, and be presentable. True, you won’t be impressing anyone but dressing up for work will give your confidence a shot in the arm in just the same way your gadgets get juiced up when you place them on the phone charger station.

6.   Work out

Working remotely allows you to plan activities during your day that you wouldn’t be able to do in traditional office timing. One of those is to go out and work out! Being active will boost your energy levels and will eventually motivate you to do more and achieve more.

Jessica Gonzalez

