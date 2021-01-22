Six Tips To Help You Live A Happy Life

Right now, we all need some helpful tips on how to get happy! Especially with everything going on in the world. I am no expert, but I can tell you that I work very hard at getting happy. The more research I did on how the brain works and who we are, the more fascinated I became. Our brains are hardwired to anticipate danger and what could go wrong. It’s a survival skill, and it’s biological. Once I knew that our brains tend to focus on the negative, rather than the positive, I decided to set goals. Over the years (yes, years) I’ve gotten happier. By that, I mean that I’m more joyful from day to day… and able to appreciate the little things. Below, you can find my Real Talk video all about getting happy!

How Do We Get There?

So…how did I get here!? And how do we keep evolving?

For starters, I like to listen to inspirational people. My favorite YouTube channels for inspiration include: Tony Robbins, Wayne Dyer, and Marie Forleo. I was watching Wayne Dyer and he made a really beautiful metaphor that I thought was worth sharing… He said to think of yourself as, “a constantly evolving work of art.” I think that’s just a great way of looking at our lives. The key in that metaphor is to appreciate the necessity of change and to think of ourselves as art (not perfect, but something to be appreciated.)

I recognize that ‘getting happy‘ is NOT easy, so I’m sharing six tips to help you get happy in the video and post below.

#1 | Exercise

One of the key components for me is exercise. Scientifically, working out increasing endorphins in the brain. And, science doesn’t lie. It boosts your mood, lifts your spirits, and makes you feel physically stronger and better. I can tell the difference when I don’t work out. I’m a little more down, I don’t feel very good about myself, I tend to eat things I shouldn’t eat, and it just spirals. Watch the video of my workout routine here and find the best workout apps here.

#2 | Eating Healthy

The second thing that’s important to getting happy is eating well. I see people doing very extreme diets, and that’s great…but for me it just doesn’t work. When I tell myself I can’t have something it makes me want it more! So I don’t like to diet, I just eat things in moderation. I did recently try the Keto diet and shared my thoughts in this post and video.

I usually just try to monitor what I eat…but not on an extreme level. Since I’ve started going through menopause, I’ve had trouble with weight gain and figuring out what I can and can’t eat anymore. I’ve done two recent videos on menopause and some natural remedies for common menopause issues like weight gain.

#3 | Meditation

I’ve been meditating on a regular basis for about two years now, and I really do think it helps you get happy! I use an app called Headspace. It’s free for the first few weeks, and then you pay a monthly or annual fee for meditation sessions. It’s very helpful and there’s a whole library of meditation to focus on what you want to meditate about. It makes you calmer and helps me to stay more patient with the kids. The best part, the app does ALL the work for you. You just sit back and listen!

#4 | Limit Negativity

Another important thing is to limit negativity! A few years back, I noticed that my son Gage was using a lot of negative words like ‘hate’ and ‘never.’ I showed him this extremely powerful video about the power of your words and how they can make you feel.

In addition to choosing your words carefully (including the words swirling around in your head), you should also limit your interaction with negative people. Everyone has that person in his or her life that’s incredibly negative. Nobody wants to be around someone like that, and you definitely don’t want to be that person. Think carefully about who you surround yourself with, and who you spend your precious time with. Stay away from negative people.

Since we’re couped up inside with a limited number of people, make sure that those people know the power of negativity too so that there is only positivity surrounding you!

#5 | Less Social Media

On the one hand, social media is great for business. On the other hand, it can make me feel inferior. I scroll through and see other bloggers with seemingly perfect lives…and I can start playing that story in my head…. the one that says I’m, “…less than.” I think it’s really important to limit social media. Maybe check platforms less throughout the day or unfollow people who make you feel this way. Limiting social media can help you feel happier and more confident about who you are and what you bring to the table. I also try to set an evening time limit. No more phone after 8 pm. If you find yourself mindlessly scrolling because you’re bored, try finding something else to fill your time. Like writing, reading, playing with the kids, or just talking to your significant other.

#6 | Fake It Till You Make It

Let’s say you wake up, and you’re tired, and all you want to do is get back in bed. What you should do is start laughing or smile until you feel a little better. Or put on a song, and do a little dance. Do whatever you have to do… to get out of the funk. If you laugh or smile or dance…it’s REALLY hard to stay miserable! Try it!!

