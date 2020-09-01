Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

6 Tips for Tracking Habits

When you REALLY want to create a new habit, don’t miss these steps.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Your alarm goes off, you stumble to the bathroom, and what do you do next?

Nothing for me before coffee!

What is it for you?

The act of making coffee (or insert your thing here) is a habit.  I could do it blindfolded.

Dump out yesterday’s grinds, fill up the water tank, tap the new grinds into a fresh filter, and push start without even thinking. It’s hard-wired into your brain. 

What if you could create any habit that’s as effortless as brewing coffee?  Yep, even daily exercise.

Today I won’t delve into how to create a habit.  James Clear, the author of Atomic Habits, is the guy to go see to dive deep on this one.  

Let’s look at tracking habits because it’s the secret sauce to keeping a good habit:

Making Good Habits Stick

  1. Secure your motivation.  Think about the last time you tried to diet.  If your motivation was to lose weight, it probably failed.  However, if you wanted to lose weight to look good in a bikini for your best friend’s 40th birthday party in Tulum next month, I bet you hit it out of the park.  Get specific.
  2. Find a trigger.  Going back to our coffee ritual, this habit is engrained because you do it without thinking as soon as you hop out of bed.  Getting up is the trigger to stumble to the coffeepot.  Looking to form a new habit?  Here are some common triggers that are easy to tie it to:
    • Waking up
    • Going to bed
    • Seeing your habit tracker (this works if it’s a physical journal)
    • Leaving the house
  3. Track right after you complete the habit. This was a mistake I didn’t realize I was making.  I’ve been trying to establish the habit to stretch before bed but my habit tracker hung in my office.  I would never take the extra step to go to the office before bed, so many stretch sessions went untracked.  Until I moved the tracker to my bedroom.  AHA MOMENT!
  4. Checking the box. There’s satisfaction in watching your progress.  Whether you track digitally or on pen and paper, there’s just something about watching those checkmarks line up.  There are plenty of apps out there if you want to have some fun and gamify your tracking.  Another visual option is the paper clip strategy.  The strategy is a story of how a stockbroker grew his business to $5 million (in 1993) by moving 120 paperclips each day from one jar to another each time he made a sales call.  
  5. Mistakes are meant for learning, not repeating. You will miss a day!  That’s ok, you’re human.  Don’t miss the lesson and don’t let it happen twice. Make time to review your tracking.  
  6. What you measure matters.  If you want to develop the habit of not checking screens for the first hour of each day, don’t track what time you wake up…track what time you switch on that first device.

Tracking isn’t for everyone.  It’s an extra step.  And sometimes there’s nothing left to take one more step.

I’ve tried those diets where you have to keep a food journal.  It works, but writing down every calorie that crosses my lips makes me want to run screaming.  

If you want to create the habit bad enough, the extra step is worth it.  

    Jennifer Theuriet, Productivity Coach at Life After Busy

    Jen Theuriet is a writer and productivity coach for moms who hustle.

    Through her timesaving tips and clarity coaching, she’s here to help you make progress on your goals — while making it all feel like it’s within your reach.

    And when she’s not coaching, you can find her indulging in boating, time with friends and family, and the occasional chocolate binge.

    Meet Jen + get ready to live smarter at thelifeafterbusy.com.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Make Motivation Stick

    by Nizar Hasan
    habit stacking money life wax
    Community//

    How To Use Habit Stacking (For A More Productive You)

    by Joshua Hastings
    Photo by Ben White on Unsplash
    Community//

    Co-Habit: The Act of Mutual Inspiring for Good Habits

    by Katia Ray

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.