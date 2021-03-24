Six Techniques to Get and Keep Yourself Motivated!

As an Amare leader, you are a motivator. The very definition of amare – energy that uplifts and connects – presumes inspiration and motivation. It’s a crucial part of your job – and it includes keeping yourself motivated.

Renowned author and motivational trainer Zig Ziglar once posed this question: Who motivates the motivator?

It’s an important question and one that’s not often asked. As leaders, we are often expected to serve as an endless fount of inspiration, passion, and motivation. Our people look to and depend on us to provide the fuel to keep them going when they’re struggling.

But we all have times when we are down, even business owners and leaders. What happens when you’re just not feeling it? When you can’t find inspiration or positive energy? When you’re not willing to fake it or force it?

If you don’t feel inspiration or motivation within you, how can you effectively motivate others? You can’t. So consider how you handle your own motivation:

What’s your response when you feel unmotivated?

What or who is your “go-to” for motivation and inspiration?

Do you know how to find motivation within?

Feeling unmotivated at times is inevitable. It’s what you do about it that matters. Here are a few techniques you can use to motivate yourself by putting love to work, which is the Amare Way!

Six Amare Techniques to Get and Keep Yourself Motivated!

1. Try acceptance first. Give yourself a break and sit with the frustration, confusion, or sadness – whatever is blocking your motivation. Acceptance makes space for inspiration.

2. Just do it – maybe. Try taking action – the first little step – to generate motivation that can then sustain the action. But don’t force it. If inspiration and positive energy don’t come, be kind to yourself and call on patience.

3. Instant uplifts! List three “go-to” people or resources that instantly uplift you. Think broadly – a funny photo, your first dollar, a personal hero, your favorite poem, etc. Put it on your cell phone, computer, and wall – so it’s super easy to access.

4. Make motivation a company thing. Create a shared “motivation vault” with quotes, pics, and stories – including ones about your organization. Tap into the vault when starting your day, launching meetings, having company events, etc. so people get used to using it.

5. Fill your “motivation account” daily. Make a practice of taking two minutes for inspiration every morning and end of day – enjoy your favorite quotes, songs, etc. Notice what messages motivate you.

6. Build resilience. Create habits that keep you uplifted and motivated throughout your day and life – a daily meditation practice, vigorous exercise – the things you know make a difference.

How do you keep yourself motivated? Do you already have a daily motivation “practice”? Do you keep an inspiration board or wall? Remember, you’re less likely to get depleted when you’re making regular deposits into your motivation account. Let me know what works for you in the comments below – I’d love to hear about how you’re motivating yourself and others.

Today’s Amare Wave Wednesday Quote

“People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing – that’s why we recommend it daily.”

―Zig Ziglar

