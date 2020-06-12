Six Strategies To Pivot Yourself Back to Positivity

One of my best friends calls me Mary Poppins. I know he’s making fun of me, but it makes me smile. I am pretty proud of it actually. It’s not like I don’t feel crappy sometimes. I do. I often feel discouraged, overwhelmed and frustrated. I let myself feel these normal human emotions. These feelings are feedback; important clues prompting me to make changes and keep charging forward.

Staying positive no matter what is a conscious choice you can make. Positivity takes a lot of dedication and hard work. It’s a proactive strategy that has served me well.

You have to believe you are in control and can create the life you want to live. If you want to give it a try, here’s some common scenarios and motivational tips to jolt you back into a growth mind set and ready to take positive action.

Worried about your future? Create a plan.

It’s very normal to worry. Especially now, everything is so uncertain. But what’s certain is nothing good is going to happen if you don’t put forth some positive intention and energy. I am a fan of a formal plan. But if you aren’t game for that level of intensity, at least make a list of important actions you need to do each day to move in the direction you want to go. Instead of being scared, get inspired and take action. You get to create the life you want to live. How awesome is that?

Frustrated with your job? Make a change.

There are a lot of companies still hiring. If you are bored, that’s not good. If you are feeling like you don’t fit the culture of your company, that’s not good. If getting another job is not feasible, at least make some bold moves to make the one you have better. Volunteer for a special project even if you have to initiate it. You will show your leadership, get yourself motivated and likely make some much needed impact in your companies’ business.

Someone hurt your feelings? Don’t let them.

We all want to be liked and respected. When someone says something that makes us feel badly about ourselves, it’s important to stop and dig deep. Why is this so disturbing? Is there something here I can learn? It’s quite likely the person really meant no harm they just hit a nerve. Maybe they are just plain wrong. Nobody gets to decide how you feel. Only you get to do that. Be aware of your emotions. Take what can serve you. Then let it go! Try and let 90% of what bothers you go. There’s a reason that song is so popular. It’s brilliant advice.

Overwhelmed and not sure what to do? Brainstorm with a friend.

Even with social distancing, you don’t have to do everything alone. Ask for help. Someone not as close to your situation may be able to see new options for you clearly. You could even gather several friends and do a Master Mind group on Zoom. Rotate taking turns assisting each other with goal clarification and action planning. Supporting each other is fun and highly productive. That’s what friends are for.

Feel like quitting? Change course and keep going.

Life can be hard. I am committed to positivity, but this is just a fact. Now more than ever, it’s going to take a whole lot of grit and gusto no matter what you are looking to achieve. Finding a new job will be tough. Advancing in your career will be tough. Maximizing sales in your business will be tough. However, we are all wired to win. Giving up is not an option. Try new strategies. You are going to have to try everything. Every single idea you can think of and then research and try those ideas too. Just make progress one step at a time and keep moving forward.

Don’t Feel Like Exercising? Do it any way.

This may be the most important one. When you don’t feel like exercising, that’s when your body needs it most. Taking care of ourselves is so critical to everything else we want to do in life. You can’t take care of anything else if you don’t take care of you. It doesn’t have to be intense. Just move your body every day. Sleeping, eating healthy and exercising—the facts are clear about what we need to do. You don’t get to defy science. Prioritize your mind and body above all else. You are in full control of how you treat yourself.

The Bottom Line

Don’t dwell on your doubts. Dwell on the possibilities of positivity.

Positivity takes practice. Over time, finding instant perspective and moving forward positivity can become a habit. Just think of the all the potential benefits to this energizing way of life. You can choose positivity and control keeping yourself calmer, happier, healthier, productive and maybe, yes, a bit more like Mary Poppins.

You got this!