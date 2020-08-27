Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Six strategies for an entrepreneur to combat stress

Entrepreneur friend, stress is a state of physical and mental tension that arises in external situations, which are perceived as threatening or demanding.

Entrepreneur friend, stress is a state of physical and mental tension that arises in external situations, which are perceived as threatening or demanding. If you know how to handle it effectively, it will not affect your life or your daily performance.

Useful techniques so that an entrepreneur is not affected by the pressure of daily life.

No one is free of stress and even an entrepreneur could lose effectiveness because of it; that’s why we show you some ways to combat that evil.

1. If possible, reduce to-do lists

The more things you leave to do, the greater the risk that they accumulate and you end up multitasking. Try to finish a task within a reasonable time and do not put it off for another day.

2. Give yourself time to relax

When you no longer know “what to do”, do not hesitate to interrupt work for a moment and take – for example – a walk. When “nothing else comes out” don’t be irritated. Move on to a completely different job.

3. Temporarily block problems

Don’t think about an unresolved or highly problematic issue all the time. For example, you might say to yourself, “I will not deal with this problem for the next hour, because right now I can’t handle it.”

4. See things positively

This will help you stay optimistic, which will lessen your worries and prevent you from getting upset.

5. Separate private life from work

We know it is difficult but it must be done. If possible, try not to bring homework. Do not dwell on a business issue when you are with your family. It is better to reserve leisure time for activities in a social environment other than work.

6. Stop worrying about everything you can’t control

In life, and especially in business, there are always going to be situations that are not to our liking. Whenever you encounter obstacles, either from customers or suppliers, always remember that everything ends up being finally resolved, even if the outlook seems bleak.

    Dean Jones

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

