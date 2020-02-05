Six steps to successful change

Is there something in your life you want to change? A habit you want to break or make? Would you like to eat more healthily or exercise more? Do you want it enough? To be motivated to make a personal change, you must be either moving away from something awful or moving towards something wonderful – if you are not, it won’t be important enough.

1. Get clear on the benefits

Why do you want to make the change. How will it benefit you? How will your life be better? This can’t be about making someone else happy. You must be making the change for yourself. Write a list of three ways your life will improve once you have made this change.

2. Live it like its real

Take a few minutes to lie or sit somewhere comfortably. Put on some relaxing music or soothing sounds; close your eyes and let your mind drift. Imagine you have already made the change. It is part of your life now. Run through your day – how does it feel to get up in the morning? How do you spend your day? Is there anything different in the way people behave towards you? What are you wearing? How do you feel? How do you talk to yourself in your head? Ask yourself, why it is so important to make this change? Move right through your day in your imagination until you are ready for bed. Take a moment to list the things you are grateful for and then slowly open your eyes. Note down anything you have learned from living your perfect day. Do you have any messages from your future self?

3. Make a dream board

Gather some magazines and a big sheet of paper. Close your eyes and tune back into that perfect day. Choose any pictures, words, phrases or quotes that resonates with this day. Trust your intuition. When you are ready, stick them onto your sheet and make sure to place your creation somewhere you’ll see it all the time. If you find your motivation wavering, spend a few moments looking at your picture and reminding yourself why this change is important to you.

4. Make some affirmations

Treat change as if it has already been achieved so your brain can get on with creating the new connections. Affirmations are a great way to do this. An affirmation is a positive statement, made in the present tense, as if it were already true…

‘I am healthy and excited to be living my life’

‘I am loving healthy, energy giving food’

‘Yoga fills me with positive energy’

5. Surround yourself with supportive scent

Pop a few drops of essential oil on a tissue and carry it with you or into a diffuser. Two oils I’d recommend are grapefruit because it is so uplifting and confidence boosting and geranium for its ability to refresh and help you to enjoy life again.

6. Add a little magic

Crystals can be also very supportive when you are making a change … carry them with you and hold them in your hand for a few moments whenever you need a boost. I’d recommend amethyst for its detoxing properties and aid to emotional balance, carnelian for its help with motivation and orange calcite if you need a bit of calm.

Remember you are enough exactly as you are, and any changes you make are simply polishing your existing sparkle. Good luck!